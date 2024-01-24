Conor McGregor lauds Elon Musk for slamming Irish parliament's controversial hate-speech legislation proposal - "We will fight this all the way"

Conor McGregor has taken to X to throw his support behind Elon Musk, who criticized the Irish parliament's proposal for a hate speech bill. It is Musk's opinion that what can constitute hate speech is too open for interpretation and is ultimately up to the Irish government to decide, which he finds concerning.

In response to the South African entrepreneur's voiced concerns, McGregor penned a lengthy message on X/Twitter to thank him for his perspective. McGregor vehemently claimed that Ireland's freedom of speech was being infringed upon and used his tweet as a rallying cry for those who feel similarly.

"Elon your consistent support on this matter has been truly appreciated and respected! We, the people of Ireland, will never tolerate any draconian/corruptible bills being passed into law here. We will not tolerate the attempted removal of our freedom to speak our minds and engage in fair, honest debate."

An incensed McGregor continued, promising to fight the proposed bill, which has already been approved by the Irish government and is currently pending review by the Seanad Éireann.

"A silly and weak attempt to silence opposition opinion is what this is and WE SAY NO! We will fight this all the way if it is attempted to be pushed forward. We will fight it and we will win. Thank you Elon, as we say in Ireland, fair play!"

The UFC star was previously investigated for hate speech himself and has grown more vocal regarding Irish politics. He was last expressing his outrage over the Irish government's handling of infamous stabbing incidents that took place last year.

McGregor called for the torture and execution of the perpetrators in since-deleted tweets. He also implored the government to reconsider its management of foreign immigration, drawing controversy for his remarks.

When will Conor McGregor make his octagon return?

In late December, Conor McGregor announced that he would face Michael Chandler in a middleweight bout scheduled to headline an unannounced UFC card on June 29. However, the UFC has since refused to confirm the Irishman's claims, with Dana White only disclosing that 'The Notorious' will indeed fight in 2024.

"So, McGregor will be back this year. Possibly him and Chandler. We'll see how this whole thing plays out."

Check out Dana White talking (0:07) about Conor McGregor's octagon return in the clip below:

Unfortunately, there is still no official date for McGregor's octagon return, which was a frequent point of frustration last year in 2023, as his bout with Chandler was initially revealed in February of that year.