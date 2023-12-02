Conor McGregor demands updates as Irish mainstream media allegedly remains silent on Azad Talukder 

Over the past few days, Conor McGregor has taken a greater interest in the sociopolitical climate in Dublin, Ireland, which is undergoing a volatile period after a series of stabbings that have sparked city-wide riots. The enraged response from Dubliners, however, drew controversial comments from Azad Talukder.

Azad Talukder, a councilor of the conservative Fianna Fáil political party, caused a recent storm in the country after expressing his belief that the Dublin rioters should be shot in the head. Despite the widespread condemnation his comments have drawn, Talukder is yet to issue an official apology for his remarks.

His widely reported comments, which can be found on Limerick Post News, also drew Conor McGregor's attention. The Irishman has been vocal about the ongoing sociopolitical crisis in Dublin and has called for an update on Azad Talukder, saying that the Irish media's silence regarding Talukder's comments is unacceptable.

Taking it to X, McGregor said:

"Updates on this, @MichealMartinTD? Not acceptable."

McGregor is likely feeling slighted by the alleged silence on Talukder's comments due to the scrutiny his own tweets drew. In fact, his tweets, which have been accused of inciting hate speech due to their anti-globalist and anti-immigrant rhetoric, are currently being investigated by the Irish government.

On the sports side of things, McGregor has not set foot inside the octagon since July 10, 2021, when he faced hated rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The bout concluded with the Irishman snapping his lower shin in half in one of the most gruesome injuries in UFC history.

Conor McGregor's last UFC win

Conor McGregor has been said by some to be on a decline as of late due to his lack of success in the octagon. His run of form in his last four fights consists of just one win and three defeats. So, who did he last defeat in the UFC? At UFC 246, the Irishman returned from a near-two-year absence to face Donald Cerrone.

He easily dispatched 'Cowboy' within 40 seconds of round one, TKO'ing him. Unfortunately, it remains his last win, as he has since gone on to suffer back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.