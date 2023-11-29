“Truth they don’t want to speak” – Conor McGregor disapproves of the ‘hate speech investigation’ against him, resonating with a fan

Conor McGregor is no stranger to brushes with the law. The Irishman has found himself on the wrong side of the fence several times in the past due to a number of transgressions. This time, however, he feels that he is being unjustly targeted for speaking the truth about the stabbings that have led up to the Dublin riots.

The Irishman recently took to X (formerly Twitter), which is his most oft-used social media platform, to express his thoughts regarding the back-to-back stabbings, the first of which led to the murder of Ashling Murphy, and the second of which injured a woman and several schoolchildren.

McGregor called for the torture and execution of the attackers, while also expressing thoughts that garnered criticism for what can be perceived as an anti-immigrant rhetoric. This sparked an investigation from the Irish government into Conor McGregor potentially inciting hate speech, which the Irishman has described as misdirection.

He responded with a screenshot of a recent statement from a fan who lauded him for his efforts, alongside the caption:

"Truth they don’t want to speak. Attempt to scapegoat me all you wish. If it makes you feel better, I will take it. The truth of the many failed policies of this government however, will never stop being the reason we have innocent children in hospital on life support after being stabbed by a deranged criminal, and whose current conditions are being hid from the public. Shame on government and those harboring this and trying to avert from the causes of this. Shame!"

The Irish government's efforts have also raised Michael Bisping's eyebrow, who was shocked that Conor McGregor is currently being investigated over his tweets. However, it is the belief of the Irish government that McGregor's words are adding fuel to the fire regarding the Dublin riots, which they fear could incite more violence against immigrants.

Conor McGregor takes aim at the Irish government over the Dublin riots

In a recent series of tweets, Conor McGregor attacked the Irish government for what he believes is an inadequate response to the back-to-back stabbing incidents that took place in Dublin. He asserted that he does not care for the government's statements, instead demanding a plan of action:

"I don’t care about president higgins statement. Or Varadkars statement. Or Mary Lou’s. Or Justice McEntee’s. Or Garda commissioner’s. Announce our plan of action!! What are we waiting for? Your statements of nothing are absolutely worthless to the solving of this issue. Take Action!! Fix this situation IMMEDIATELY!"

