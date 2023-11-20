"Ireland is not a revolving door" - Conor McGregor speaks out against unchecked influx of immigrants in Ireland following murder trial of Jozef Puska

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on the immigration issues Ireland is facing following the fallout of the Ashling Murphy murder trial.

In January 2022, Irish primary school teacher Ashling Murphy was murdered by Jozef Puska whilst walking alongside the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly. Her death caught worldwide attention and sparked a major debate surrounding violence against women.

Puska was convicted earlier this month on murder charges after being unanimously found guilty of stabbing Murphy to death by the jury. The Slovakian father of five, who moved to Ireland in 2015, was handed a mandatory life sentence in jail.

Conor McGregor, who has been vocal on social media about Ashling Murphy since her death, once again commented on the situation. The Irishman responded to a post that claimed Jozef Puska should never have been granted permission to live in Ireland. 'Notorious' then said his peace on the immigration in Ireland. He wrote:

"I’ll say it! What sort of ridiculousness was/is it to allow that sort in to our country? Ireland is not a revolving door, nor even attached to other nations! It is a stand alone island among the greatest of all Gods beautiful creations. We are awaiting our announcement of the new system, @OireachtasNews."

McGregor continued:

"And let this be no slight on the many hard working, honest families who migrate to Ireland and contribute greatly to our society. A new system must be put in place now for the safety of our great county and all its habitants! We need removal of the danger, and welcome of the help! Eradicate and tighten. Ireland is God’s country, we will forever be protected."

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor criticizes Irish government and policing following Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Conor McGregor has expressed his disappointment in the Irish government and it's policing following the controversial investigation regarding Ashling Murphy.

A year on from her death, Murphy's murderer was finally convicted this month. Jozef Puska was found guilty and will serve a life sentence in prison. Prior to his arrest, however, it has been reported the police investigating the case had known about Puska for a number of years.

McGregor then took to X (Formerly Twitter), where he condemned the investigation and how it was handled. He tweeted:

"F***ing despicable, scruffy, waste of oxygen c*nt!! Horrific this whole situation has been. Shame on the Irish government for harboring this. THIS IS YOUR FAULT AND WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!! Despicable system! The Irish government makes me ashamed to be Irish. We are appalled with you all! You can’t fix this, no problem it is a war then and God is with us!! #ForAshling #ForIreland"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet here:

Expand Tweet