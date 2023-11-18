"Makes me ashamed to be Irish" - Conor McGregor flames the Irish government in the wake of teacher Ashling Murphy's murder

Conor McGregor has expressed his disappointment in the Irish government, following their handling of the Ashling Murphy murder.

In January 2022, Irish primary school teacher and musician Ashling Murphy was attacked and killed whilst walking alongside the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly. Her death saw a worldwide response and sparked a new and major debate about violence against women.

A year later in November 2023, Murphy's killer was sentenced and arrested after a long and controversial investigation. Following the sentencing, Ashling Murphy's boyfriend spoke to the press where he expressed his disappointment in how the investigation was handled as well as mourning the loss of his partner.

Conor McGregor then took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a story about Ashling Murphy, where he took aim at the Irish government. According to McGregor, he feels "ashamed" of their efforts during the murder investigation. He wrote:

"F***ing despicable, scruffy, waste of oxygen c*nt!! Horrific this whole situation has been. Shame on the Irish government for harboring this. THIS IS YOUR FAULT AND WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!! Despicable system! The Irish government makes me ashamed to be Irish. We are appalled with you all! You can’t fix this, no problem it is a war then and God is with us!! #ForAshling #ForIreland"

Conor McGregor shares fighting career secrets in Q&A on social media

Conor McGregor recently opened himself up to his fans whilst taking part in a question and answer session on his X account. The Irishman welcomed and answered questions from a range of topics and even revealed some fighting secrets from his career.

One fan asked McGregor why he adopted his karate fighting style and what advantages he believes it holds. They wrote:

“What made you utilize the karate stance/style? What are its advantages over boxing or muay thai stance?”

'The Notorious' responded and praised Gunnar Nelson for the development of his signature style:

“Training with Gunnar Nelson birthed this style in our camp. It was extremely difficult to fight against so I began to implement it myself. I added what was useful, I discarded what was not, and added what was uniquely my own. Bruce Lee reincarnate!”

Another fan asked Conor McGregor about his future and how many more highlight reel KO's he's preparing to deliver before calling time on his career:

“How many more knockouts have you left to dish up in your career?”

In typical confident McGregor style, he responded:

“My next one will mark my 20th KO in professional MMA, so I am definitely looking forward to that! 20ko’s in mma is an incredible feat! Anderson has 23 overall so a nice aim for me!"

