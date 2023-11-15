Conor McGregor opens up, shares fight career secrets in revealing Twitter Q&A with fans 

Conor McGregor took time to answer questions from fans about various topics.

Over the years, McGregor has utilized his social media accounts featuring millions of followers to continue growing his platform. Earlier today, the former two-division UFC champion went on X and did a Q&A with fans.

McGregor answered a handful of questions, including plenty about his fighting career. One fan asked the following question about his intriguing style:

“What made you utilize the karate stance/style? What are its advantages over boxing or muay thai stance?”

McGregor responded by referencing Gunnar Nelson’s contributions to the growth of SBG Ireland:

“Training with Gunnar Nelson birthed this style in our camp. It was extremely difficult to fight against so I began to implement it myself. I added what was useful, I discarded what was not, and added what was uniquely my own. Bruce Lee reincarnate!”

Conor McGregor holds a professional MMA record of 22-6 (10-4 in the UFC), with nineteen wins by KO/TKO. A fan during McGregor’s Q&A asked this question about his ability to finish his opponents moving forward:

“How many more knockouts have you left to dish up in your career?”

McGregor responded by reminding everyone his next KO/TKO win would be a milestone for him:

“My next one will mark my 20th KO in professional MMA, so I am definitely looking forward to that! 20ko’s in mma is an incredible feat! Anderson has 23 overall so a nice aim for me!”

Conor McGregor answers questions about fight against Michael Chandler

Once Conor McGregor returns, he’s expected to fight Michael Chandler, who he coached against on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. With that said, an official date and venue for the blockbuster matchup has yet to be released.

During McGrgeor’s X Q&A, a fan requested more information from McGregor about his fight against Chandler by asking:

“Has the UFC told you why they keep pushing the date for your fight back? Because from the outside looking in, it makes no sense to let their biggest star stay inactive this long #asknotorious”

McGregor had this to say about the situation:

“I am confident we get the set date. There is no one holding no one back. A lot goes on behind the scenes but all involved are working hard to make it happen”

Another fan asked McGregor about his personal feelings toward Chandler:

“Do you like Michael Chandler?”

McGregor responded with an answer that might surprise some people:

“Yes, I think he is a good guy. Albeit I won’t get over connected to that like past. Emotionless. A working man with a job in front of him. A handy job hahaha”

Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021, when he lost his second consecutive fight against Dustin Poirier. He suffered a severe leg injury, which began an extended layoff.

It’ll be intriguing to see if ‘The Notorious’ can silence the doubters by returning to the win column, as his hand was last raised following a 40-second knockout against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in January 2020.

Check out more questions answered by Conor McGregor below:

