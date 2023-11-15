“It’s truly over for the lightweights” - Conor McGregor continuously working on his wrestling game captures the interest of MMA fans

As Conor McGregor gears up for his much-anticipated comeback, slated for early 2024, the former two-division champion is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation.

McGregor, sidelined by a leg injury sustained in his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, is set to make a grand return in a showdown against former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, with speculation placing them at UFC 300.

While McGregor has been out of action for two years, he recently stepped into the spotlight as a coach alongside Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. However, due to mandatory drug-testing requirements outlined by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), McGregor's return was delayed.

Now, back in the mix, the Irishman has kicked off his training regimen with a strong focus on wrestling, evident in a recent post on his social media handles showcasing an intense wrestling practice session.

Fans, eager to witness McGregor's return to the octagon, flooded the comments section with enthusiastic messages. One fan expressed:

"You're the GOAT Conor, can't wait to see you back in the octagon"

Others proclaimed:

"The double champ does what he wants."

"Conor is gonna comeback with elite striking AND elite grappling it's truly over for the lightweights"

"You'll always come back stronger love you man"

"Surprise Surprise The King Is Back ❤"

"Conor Mcgregorov is coming !"

Conor McGregor's coach reveals shift in comeback timeline for the Irishman

John Kavanagh, head coach of SBG Ireland, recently shared insights into the challenges Conor McGregor is facing as he gears up for his highly-anticipated return to the UFC.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Kavanagh discussed the initial hope for McGregor's return in April but acknowledged that the current trajectory points toward a comeback in the summer of 2024.

Despite the setback in the timeline, shifting from April to July, John Kavanagh emphasized the importance of McGregor's positive mindset and dedication to training. He mentioned:

"Yeah, okay, it's a knockback after hearing it was April. But now it's July, but it's not the end of the world. It is an extra couple of months; it's not great. But hey, you're enjoying your training at the moment. Let's just keep that going."

