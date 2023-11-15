"A working man with a job in front of him" - Conor McGregor gives honest opinion about if he likes Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have been linked since February, when the UFC revealed that 'Iron' will be booked to welcome the Irishman back into the octagon. Unfortunately, months later, the pair are yet to cross swords, largely due to McGregor's previous issues circumventing USADA regulations.

However, both men filmed The Ultimate Fighter 31 together, which hinted at a rivalry between them. Naturally, fans have wondered if there was genuine animosity, so months later, a fan took the opportunity to ask Conor McGregor, on X (formerly Twitter), if he liked Michael Chandler.

The Irishman revealed that he does, in fact, regard Chandler well, but claimed that being overly friendly with his opponents has come back to bite him in the past, which seems to hint at his feud with Dustin Poirier. He vowed to be emotionless when he and Chandler finally clash:

"Yes, I think he is a good guy. Albeit I won’t get over connected to that like past. Emotionless. A working man with a job in front of him. A handy job hahaha"

While recent rumors indicated that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were on a collision course for a bout at UFC 300, the Irishman's head coach, John Kavanagh iced those rumors during his appearance on The MMA Hour. So unfortunately, fans of McGregor will have to wait even longer for his return.

By February next year, it will be a full year since his return bout was announced by the UFC, and there is still no official date for his fight with Chandler.

Conor McGregor's last UFC win

Fans of Conor McGregor are likely restless for his return, given that the Irishman is currently on a two-fight losing streak and Michael Chandler's defensive reckless makes him a favorable matchup, at least on paper. So who was McGregor's last win inside the octagon? Back in 2020, he took on Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

At the time, 'Cowboy' was on a two-fight losing streak, having been TKO'd by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Naturally, he was in no position to compete with 'The Notorious' and was finished within 40 seconds of round one.