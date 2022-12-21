How did Martin Duffy die? Tributes pour in as Primal Scream and Charlatans keyboardist passes away at 55

Well-known keyboardist Martin Duffy passed away on December 18 at the age of 55. As per official reports, he suffered a brain injury after falling at his residence, which eventually led to his death. He was not hospitalized at the time of his death, and was surrounded by his family members.

The official Instagram page for Primal Scream paid tribute to Duffy by posting a picture of him with a lengthy caption, where they spoke about how he always loved music and was a piano expert. The post continued:

"He never played the same thing twice, ever. He was all about 'the moment', better have that 'record' button on when Duffy was on fire. His timing was unique, funky and always behind the beat. George Clinton also dug Martin. I remember a session in Chicago where George said to him "go to church Duffy!" , and he did."

The post ended by stating that he was loved by all the members of Primal Scream.

"Gone way too young": Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Over the span of his career, Duffy gained recognition for being a renowned keyboard player. He was also known for his work with various bands.

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Birmingham 81 @Birmingham_81 Oh god. What a tragic morning. Martin Duffy RIP. I remember when he joined Felt and seemed so young and so cool, bringing another dimension to their sound. And then being so pleased when Primal Scream gave him new opportunities to shine. Gone way too young

Martin Duffy gained fame as a keyboardist for Primal Scream

Born on May 18, 1967, Martin Bernard Duffy started his career as a member of the band Felt. Formed in 1979, the band released their debut album, Crumbling the Antiseptic Beauty, in 1981. The group continued to release more albums like Ignite the Seven Cannons, Poem of the River, Train Above the City, and more.

After Felt disbanded in 1989, Duffy joined Primal Scream. He was featured on two of the albums for the band. The band released a total of 11 albums and 26 singles. They also released two EPs – Dixie-Narco in January 1992 and Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne in March 2009.

Martin Duffy then moved to the rock band, The Charlatans. He worked with them on their fifth studio album, Tellin' Stories. Released in April 1997, the album received a decent response from critics and featured 11 singles. It reached the top of the charts and sold thousands of copies in Japan and the UK. The album's singles were also a hit and managed to become chart-toppers.

Duffy also played with the rock group The Chavs and collaborated with artists like Beth Orton, Paul Weller, Chemical Brothers, and others. He even contributed his keyboard skills to two films - The Laughing King and Wild Rose.

Martin Duffy is survived by his family members, whose identities are not known to the public.

