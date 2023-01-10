How much does Alix Earle make from TikTok? Viral influencer's massive earnings explored

Lifestyle influencer Alix Earle is being dubbed the internet's newest 'it' girl, with her meteoric rise to fame. She has amassed over 3.4 million followers on TikTok and 1.4 million on Instagram. Her cumulative following on social media platforms has made her very popular and in addition, she has become an important marketing tool for brands.

She recently made headlines after her split with her boyfriend, Oakland Athletics baseball player Tyler Wade, and became a topic of discussion online.

Alix Earle and Tyler Wade (Image via Instagram/@alix_earle)

Earle, who is still a college student at the University of Miami, is 22 years old and makes a living off social media. There is now newfound information about her financial earnings using social media marketing.

Alix Earle earns more per video than most people do per annum.

Influencer marketing manager Jessica Liliann shared details about how much Alix Earle charges for a collaboration. The video regarding the same has garnered over 160k views and has also sparked a debate online.

Earle is said to charge $40,000 - $70,000 for a brand partnership, depending on the scope of the campaign in question. Sometimes the amount could go as high as $100,000 for a post. This means that if Alix posted only one video every month, she could make about half a million dollars per year.

Alix Earle is best known for her videos that feature 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) clips as she shows people how she does her make-up and dresses for various occasions. Liliann asked her followers if the money made by a content creator reaches such great heights, will fans develop resentment towards them?

This question stems from the fact that Earle makes as much per video, if not more, than what most people make in a year. Some people agree that she gets paid for what she is worth as she provides a good return on investment (ROI) for most brands.

However, the salaries of content creators have sparked debates on why they are being paid so much, while people in other industries are not paid fairly. A netizen shared an example of how teachers are not paid as well as they should be, despite having been educated on how to teach young minds.

The comment regarding not paying educators enough (Image via TikTok/@jessica_liliann)

Dissecting Alix Earle's growth on social media has become a popular topic of conversation with other influencers discussing how and why she got so famous so fast. There are several theories, including one about dating famous people, but the common consensus is that she is universally liked. People believe her 'it girl' quality has made her relatable and she is seen as everyone's "best friend."

