How much is Charley Webb's net worth? Emmerdale star splits with husband Matthew Wolfenden, vows to 'remain friends'

The star couple of Emmerdale, Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden, announced their separation on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, via their Instagram accounts. They both met on the set of ITV soap Emmerdale and got married in 2018 in a star-studded event, with their co-star Lucy Pargeter as the bridesmaid.

After months of speculation about their separation, the couple broke the silence on Wednesday evening.

Charley Webb stated in her Instagram story,

"It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends, and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake, we would appreciate privacy at this time. C x."

Charley Webb's Instagram story on her separation from Matthew (Image via Instagram/@miss_charleywebb)

The reason for the separation has yet to be discovered. The couple has three beautiful children, and they have decided to raise them together. Also, according to the analysis of Forbes and Business Insider, the net worth of Charley Webb in 2023 is $7 million, and her own house is about $6 million.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden vow to remain friends after separation

The soap sweethearts started dating in 2007, and right after two years, in 2009, they announced their engagement. After nine years of engagement, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in a peaceful wedding at Ripley Castle, Yorkshire.

Later, in 2021, Charley Webb shared a glimpse of her wedding on Instagram and cracked a joke about wearing the dress again. She wrote in the caption:

"We've been looking at our wedding pictures today. I still love that no one knew, and they all just thought it was my 30th birthday party. It was the best ever ♡ , and I really want to wear this dress again👰🏼‍♀️"

Charley, 35, and Matthew, 43, have three sons together: the eldest, Buster (13), Bowie (8), and the youngest, Ace (4). The rumors of the stars' separation started over a year ago when fans noticed that Matthew has not commented or interacted on any of his wife's posts, neither has he posted about his wife, Charley Webb.

Earlier this month, the fans noticed "something wrong" between the couple, as first Matthew unfollowed Charley, and then in her recent pictures, she was seen wearing the wedding ring in her right hand instead of her left.

In the saddest event, the couple announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram after five years of marriage. They requested privacy and vows to remain friends for better upbringing of their children.

Matthew Wolfenden's version of the statement on separation (Image via Instagram/@matthewwolfenden55)

As reported by The Sun, a source speculated to be close to the couple gave its two cents on the separation. They said,

"Charley and Matthew were in very different places in their lives when they first got together. Three kids later and with new careers in the mix, everything has changed, and perhaps they are no longer the unit they once were."

The couple had left soap Emmerdale and are now engaged in their new projects. Hopefully, they become their real support both personally and professionally and grow, too!