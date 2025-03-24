How much is Joe Gatto worth? Exploring Impractical Jokers alum's wealth as second woman accuses him of s*xual harassment

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto has been accused of another inappropriate behavior allegation as a second woman, reportedly a former employee, came out with a claim of a negative experience while working with the comedian. The allegations were published in a recent article marked "Exclusive" by People magazine, on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The outlet mentioned a new woman who has alleged Gatto of being "very flirtatious" and doing other "inappropriate" behavior while she was working for him. Joe Gatto, who has an estimated net worth of $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, was recently accused by a TikTok user of s*xually assaulting her, which he has since denied.

According to People, per the interview with the still unnamed woman, she had just graduated college when she worked for Gatto. Before she worked for him, one of the comedian's former employees allegedly warned her that he could be "flirty and handsy" and would sometimes tell "inappropriate jokes."

She was reportedly told by the same employee to "shut it down immediately" if the former Impractical Jokers star started doing something she wasn't comfortable with. The woman also claimed to People that when she turned 18, his behavior "shifted" and started becoming "very flirtatious."

Her allegations of inappropriate behavior include Gatto allegedly grabbing her and asking for back massages. She also claimed that there was an instance when he invited her to his room and asked for a cuddle and that the comedian would allegedly "frequent(ly)" ask about her s*x life, among others.

Joe Gatto's fortune and business ventures explored amid new allegations of inappropriate behavior

As a comedian, producer, and writer, Joe Gatto has accumulated a fortune that Celebrity Net Worth estimated to have reached $7 million. While he is well-known as part of the comedy reality series Impractical Jokers, his career in comedy started when he joined the comedy troupe The Tenderloins in the late 1990s.

Along with old high school friends Sal Vulcano and James Murray, the three of them would go on to do live shows and later into filmed comedy sketches. They also later added Mike Boccio and Gideon Horowitz to the group, who both eventually left, with Brian Quinn stepping in.

The Tenderloins earned success producing sketches for YouTube, MySpace, and Metacafe. They also won the grand prize worth $100,000 when they joined NBC's reality competition called It's Your Show In 2007, per Celebrity Net Worth. The group later launched Impractical Jokers, a hidden camera comedy reality TV show, in 2011.

It became a hit on TruTV during its release and even spawned a movie called Impractical Jokers: The Movie in 2020. Joe Gatto, along with the other Tenderloins members, also started The Misery Index comedy game show hosted by Jameela Jamil. The show launched in 2019 and aired on TBS for three seasons until 2022, per IMDb.

Another thing Joe Gatto did, which ultimately helped build his million-dollar fortune, was acting. Among his TV and movie credits outside of Impractical Jokers are guest starring roles in TV shows 12 Monkeys, MacGyver, and Motherhood Unstressed.

He also has several podcasts in his career, including The Tenderloins podcast with his group and Two Cool Moms, which he hosts with fellow actor and comedian Steve Byrne. Among his other ventures include writing a book about his dogs and his Italian-American childhood, The Dogfather: My Love for Dogs, Dessert, and Growing Up Italian.

Joe Gatto was previously married to Bessy Haggar, but they separated in 2021 after nearly a decade of marriage.

