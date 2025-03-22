What are the allegations against Joe Gatto? Fan's SA claims against Impractical Jokers comedian, explained

Improvisational comedian Joe Gatto, known for Impractical Jokers is trending across social media after TikToker @joozyb accused him of alleged s*xual assault. A video by the TikTok user was reposted on X on March 21, where she claimed:

"I got s*xually assaulted by Joe Gatto, the Impractical Joker."

She added she was at work and didn't imagine her claims about the comedian would go viral on the internet. The TikToker said she has been posting about Gatto for over a year.

@joozyb continued that she tried to reach out to other celebrities to tell them her story so that others could be aware of what had allegedly transpired, but it only blew up after a TikTok post. She stated:

"I'm sorry if you don't wanna believe it...The people you idolize are not always gonna be good. They're gonna do sh*tty things and they're gonna take advantage of, they're gonna take advantage of people."

TikToker claims Joe Gatto s*xually assaulted her. (Image via X/@Esypt3)

At one point, the TikToker said:

"I think some of it was my fault."

She referred to some chat receipts exchanged allegedly between her and Gatto:

"I don't f*cking know how this sh*t works, but I just posted the proof and I have not told you guys half of it."

TikToker posts alleged texts exchanged with comedian Joe Gatto

TikToker @joozyb shared a photo of a large bruise on one of her buttocks and wrote:

"probably going to get taken down but here's what he did...With his TEETH"

To add more context, @joozyb shared a photo taken with Joe Gatto which was supposedly captured when they met. She shared a video compilation containing an alleged text conversation with the Impractical Jokers comedian.

@joozyb supposedly messaged Gatto on Instagram with a photo where she and her friend took pictures with him, captioning it "the best joker..."

The TikToker and her friend allegedly came across the comedian in Milwaukee where he was allegedly having breakfast. @joozybe purportedly wrote:

"It was so nice meeting you today!! Going to try and get tickets for your show tonight!"

Gatto allegedly responded to her message on a positive note and encouraged her to attend his gig. @joozyb told the comedian she bought two tickets but didn't have someone to go with yet. Joe Gatto allegedly told her:

"I'll leave to meet greet passes for you at the box office under your name so you can come back and say hello. Have fun!"

Alleged text exchange between Gatto and @joozyb. (Image via X/@Esypt3)

The video then cuts to Gatto's gig and @joozyb's pictures with the comedian supposedly taken after the show at the meet-and-greet event. The two allegedly exchanged more texts on Instagram after she sent Gatto the photo she took at the event. Gatto allegedly replied:

"So happy you loved it. And sorry I made you cry. Haha"

@joozyb allegedly assured the comedian they were "good tears". Gatto allegedly complimented the TikToker about looking good in the said picture, to which she seemingly flattered him by saying he was the "star" of the photo.

Gatto and the TikToker continued their alleged conversation. The video ended with the comedian allegedly wishing @joozyb an "epic" night, to which she replied she was "drinking and hanging out".

It's not known if the two continued their alleged conversation after that. However, another screenshot shared on X showed some alleged texts from Joe Gatto sent in Vanish mode on Instagram. The comedian allegedly wrote:

"If you can't do the press the button for me trick to get to 7 I'll come down and not get out of the elevator"

Alleged Instagram text sent by Joe Gatto. (Image via X/@attested_turbo_)

It is not clear when, where, and how Joe Gatto allegedly s*xual assaulted @joozyb. The TikToker hasn't yet shared all the details. Thus, her claims remain unconfirmed.

