Who is Tesha and how is she linked to Sarunas Jackson? Alleged voice recordings and text receipts leaked amid cheating allegations

Actor Sarunas Jackson, known for his role in Insecure, is facing cheating allegations from his ex-girlfriend Brittney Bell, along with accusations of physical and emotional abuse. On March 14, Bell uploaded a TikTok video exposing Jackson, with whom she had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2021.

As reported by WHERE IS THE BUZZ on March 16, a woman named Tesha came forward with voice recordings and text receipts amid the cheating allegations. She alleged Jackson of impregnating her while he was in a relationship with Bell. In the call recordings, Tesha and Jackson can be heard discussing how to break the pregnancy news. He even suggested coordinating their announcements.

Along with the recordings, Tesha leaked chats between herself and Bell. She alleged that she slept with Jackson twice last year, once in March and again in December. She also claimed that in December, he pressured her to have s*x while she was trying to rest.

Bell stated that Jackson told her he donated his sperm to Tesha as she was allegedly in her 40s and wanted a child. In response, Tesha stated:

"Do I look like I need to have sperm artificially inserted in me?"

Dominique Perry exposes Sarunas Jackson by claiming he called their autistic daughter a slur

Hours after Brittney Bell accused Jackson of cheating on TikTok, actress Dominique Perry showed her support on X. As per media reports, Perry, who has a daughter with Jackson, retweeted Bell's TikTok video and praised her for taking care of her daughter when Jackson allegedly refused to do so.

The actress also exposed Jackson by claiming he made a "dark, sick joke" and called their daughter a slur.

"Here for you. You also told me a time you had to feed our daughter because he didn't, and him making a really dark sick joke about her being "r***rded" knowing she has autism. I'll stop here," Perry wrote.

Her tweet has since gone viral on X, garnering 19,000 likes and nearly 2,000 reposts.

Last year, Sarunas Jackson filed a restraining order against actress Keke Palmer

Sarunas Jackson at the Hollywood Unlocked 3rd Annual Impact Awards - Image via Getty

As reported by HotNewHipHop on January 23, 2024, Sarunas Jackson filed a restraining order against Keke Palmer and her mother, Sharon Palmer, accusing them of harassment. He claimed that the actress' behavior caused harm to his career and private life.

For the unversed, actress Keke Palmer dated Sarunas Jackson's brother, Darius Jackson, from 2021 to 2023. The two have a son named Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson. According to People, Palmer sued him, accusing him of alleged physical violence.

Sharon Palmer responded to the retraining order filing, claiming he is trying to chase clout. She told Radar Online:

"God bless him, but this clout chasing must stop."

According to E! News, the court denied Jackson's requests for a restraining order, citing "insufficient evidence that great or irreparable harm would result."

Sarunas Jackson has not responded to Tesha, Dominique Perry, or Brittney Bell's allegations.

According to IMDb, Jackson is set to appear in the comedy-drama The Class Reunion alongside Lil Rel Howery, Karen Obilom, Sydney Mitchell, and Derrick A. King.

