What did DomiNque Perry reveal about Sarunas J. Jackson? Actress claims Insecure star physically and mentally abused her

DomiNque Perry in a new lawsuit against former co-star Sarunas J. Jackson has accused the latter of mental and physical abuse. Perry filed a petition on Tuesday, which was later obtained by People, where she says that:

"Experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, underserved stress, mental and physical abuse, underserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family."

Sarunas and DomiNque Perry share a daughter, 5-year-old, Zen Jackson. Sarunas earlier in September 2023, filed for a joint custody of Zen, his petition was later obtained by Radar Online. According to the petition, the Insecure star asked the courts for joint legal and physical custody of his daughter who he claimed lives in California.

Why did DomiNque Perry deny Sarunas Jackson's petition?

DomiNque Perry asked the court to Sarunas Jackson's joint custody request in a court filing. She also claimed that Zen has lived in Houston since birth and only goes to California for acting gigs. While talking about her daughter, Perry wrote;

"While pregnangt, I returned to Texas to deliver Zen. Zen was born in Houston, Texas. I maintain a home in the State of Texas and Texas is where I spend the great majority of my time. And because I have always been Zen's primary caregiver, Zen travels with me and has exclusively lived with me making her permanent home in Texas as well."

She also wrote;

"Despite the emotional volatility and intimidation that (Sarunas) has directed towards me. (She has been committed) to fostering a positive co-parenting relationship becuase I know that is in Zen's best interest."

Later in September, DomiNque Perry filed a petition to determine the parental relationship, and Jackson opposed it on November 16. Perry in her response to People claimed that the two were never involved in a romantic relationship. She also claimed that she was regularly bullied and intimidated:

"I was always nervous because I felt that I wasn't ever good enough by the Petitioner and the family."

Perry also revealed disturbing incidents during their co-parenting relationship. She alleged that, during a heated conversation in March 2020, Sarunas, in anger, grabbed her by the throat and choked her. At the time, Zen was 22 months old, and both parents were approached by the child, crying, prompting Jackson to release Perry from his grasp.

Sarunas Jackson, the brother of Darius Jackson (Keke Palmer's ex), has faced accusations of domestic violence. Palmer made these allegations against Darius on November 9, further contributing to the unfolding complexities surrounding the Jackson family.