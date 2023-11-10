Who is Dominique Perry? Sarunas Jackson baby daddy drama explored in wake of Keke Palmer's mom's allegations

Sarunas Jackson, Darius Jackson's elder brother, landed in hot water after supposedly calling Keke Palmer names in a now-deleted post on X. The chaos began when Palmer ordered a temporary restraining order against her former boyfriend Darius on November 9, accusing him of emotional and physical abuse. The 30-year-old Emmy-winning actress also filed for the sole physical and legal custody of Leodis, their eight-month-old son.

Since Sarunas's post on X, his history with Insecure co-star Dominique Perry has been scrutinized. Perry, 35, gave birth to a daughter in May 2018 and announced the news via Instagram. Later, Sarunas shared a similar post, leading fans to put two and two together and conclude that the actor might be the father of Perry's daughter.

However, trouble began when Kaylen Zahara, Sarunas Jackson's alleged then-girlfriend, expressed her shock upon learning of the actor birthing a daughter with another woman. Kaylen's tweet sparked rumors that Sarunas had cheated on his partner, but the actor shot back at her claim with a jab through a post on Twitter (now X).

Soon after, Kaylen made another post saying that she and Sarunas spoke to each other cleared things up between themselves, and were “great friends”. Based on her latter response, netizens presumed that her relationship with the actor was not as serious as the model’s initial outrage portrayed.

Dominique Perry's response to Sarunas Jackson drama explored amid Keke Palmer's mom's allegations

Dominique Perry, who played Tasha in the first and second seasons of HBO's comedy-drama series Insecure, starring Issa Rae, spoke about motherhood and responded to the internet labelling her a ‘homewrecker’. The news of her welcoming a daughter shocked everyone after the baby was linked to Sarunas Jackson.

In an interview with MadameNoir, she discussed co-parenting her daughter Zen with Sarunas. Perry said that all the name-calling made her want to be a better version of herself so she could care for her daughter properly. She also added:

“First of all, I wasn’t like saying who the father was and things of that nature because of personal reasons. But I literally was like, it’s me and her. I mean, of course, he was going to be involved. [Sarunas] is great and his family is great, but I meant just as far as a mother and daughter relationship, I was like, hey, me and her. So I was just focusing on that.”

Dominique Perry shared that she had nothing to do with Kaylen Zahara's online outburst or her issues with Sarunas Jackson. She said that the people calling her a homewrecker were not aware of the actual situation. Perry continued that she shut out the negative energies and focused on herself and her emotional health, as it was best for her daughter.

Sarunas Jackson's personal life was brought up after he supposedly made negative remarks about Keke Palmer for filing the restraining order against his brother, Darius. Though the actor did not mention any names in his post, fans quickly assumed it was directed towards Palmer.

The Insecure star called the addressee the most "vile," "disgusting," "manipulative," and "abusive" person he had ever come across, adding that they abuse almost everyone. He further requested everyone to send positive energies to the children, saying:

"Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it at all."

Soon after his post on X, Palmer's mother, Sharon Palmer took to Instagram to share her take on the situation. Sharon hit back at Sarunas and said she had never made a video like that before but had no choice except to raise her voice.

Keke Palmer's mother called Sarunas' post on X "ridiculous" and bashed him for writing all those words despite knowing his brother's abusive nature. She recounted going over to the actor's place a year ago and telling him about how Darius was abusive towards Keke.

Sharon added that Sarunas Jackson's response to this statement was shocking as he dismissed her concern by saying that he used to be abusive as well. Keke Palmer's mother further slammed Sarunas Jackson for acting like someone "special," adding:

“We know he is the biggest f**kboy in Hollywood. He’s disrespectful to women, just like his little brother. He taught his brother how to be abusive. So, he doesn’t get to act like he’s a special guy. No, you’re a f**kboy and you’re a part of the problem.”

Sarunas Jackson had not spoken on the matter after Sharon Palmer’s video came out and deleted his post from X.