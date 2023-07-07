What does Darius Jackson do for a living? Fitness instructor slammed as insecure amid Keke Palmer dress drama

American actress Keke Palmer's partner and baby daddy Darius Jackson is under the negative limelight after he shamed her for an outfit she wore at Usher's Las Vegas residency. On July 5, Jackson took to his Twitter handle to comment on a viral video of the Nope star enjoying her time at Usher's concert while he sang his hit song, There Goes My Baby.

In the footage, Palmer can be seen dressed in a s*xy black outfit as she wraps her arms around the 44-year-old singer. Darius seemingly shamed Keke for her outfit, stating:

Screenshot of Darius Jackson's tweet slamming Keke Palmer's outfit at Usher's concert.

“It’s the outfit tho [sic]… you a mom.”

Fans were quick to jump in on the conversation and slam Darius for his remarks on Palmer's outfit. However, this comes after Jackson previously shared posts and videos celebrating her body.

Soon after he faced backlash for being "insecure," Jackson doubled down his thoughts, stating he has "standards and morals" to what he believes.

Darius Daulton @dvulton We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.



This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.



Darius Jackson is in the fitness and entertainment industry

As per US Weekly, Darius Jackson's LinkedIn profile mentions that over the years he has worked in both the entertainment and fitness industry. Currently, he is a fitness instructor at Inspire Studios.

The company's profile mentions that Darius Jackson came from a family of athletes and grew up playing several sports. He played football in high school and bagged a scholarship to Fresno State University. He later started boxing and working in a gym. His bio read:

“Growing up in a sports environment motivated him to get into sports media where he is currently pursuing his career in and received a certificate in broadcasting. His motivation to be an instructor is to help others and himself to stay in shape as he enjoys being in a team-oriented environment. It is also where that he feels comfortable to be himself.”

As for his connection to the entertainment industry, Darius Jackson's brother, Sarunas, starred in Issa Rae's drama series, Insecure. This is how he reportedly crossed paths with Keke Palmer as he attended Rae's Memorial Day party.

Palmer first made their relationship Instagram official in August 2021 in a since-deleted post. The duo have rarely discussed their relationship and keep the details under wraps.

However, while appearing on an episode of The Tamron Hall Show in November 2021, Keke remarked on her relationship, saying:

"We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy. It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

Palmer announced her pregnancy with her first child with Darius Jackson in December 2022 while hosting Saturday Night Live. In February 2023, they welcomed their son Leodis Andrellton Jackson and announced the news via their Instagram handle.

As for the controversy surrounding Jackson, Keke Palmer is yet to comment on his remarks about his dress but has since posted more pictures of herself in the dress that bothered the fitness instructor.

