How much are tickets to PinkPantheress’ 2024 Capable of Love Tour? Dates, venues, where to buy, & all you need to know

British sensation PinkPantheress is set to tour North America and Canada as part of the 2024 leg of her Capable of Love Tour. The tour is in celebration of her recently released debut album, Heaven Knows, which promises to be a musical journey filled with captivating performances and chart-topping hits from the album.

The multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and producer has curated a 12-stop tour across the United States and Canada, bringing her unique blend of music to cities such as New York, Chicago, Toronto, and beyond.

Adding to the excitement, select dates of the tour will feature special guest performances by artists Bktherula and Kanii. Fans can also follow her social media accounts to stay updated on the tour.

How much are the PinkPantheress tour tickets and when to buy them?

Tickets for PinkPantheress will be available to the general public starting Friday, November 17 via Ticketmaster at 10 am local time. There is an exclusive official platinum presale that commenced on Wednesday, November 15, at 10 am local time.

For general admission, the ticket prices vary, ranging from $37 to $240 each. Tier-1 tickets are available at a cost ranging from $36 to $152. If you're aiming for a prime location in row 2, those tickets are priced at $4036 each. This tiered pricing structure offers attendees various options based on their preferences and budget constraints.

PinkPantheress' tour will begin in Santa Anta and end in Montclair

PinkPantheress will kick off her tour with her Santa Anta concert, which is scheduled for February 20, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a final concert in Portland on August 10, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

February 20, 2024 – Dublin, IE - 3Olympia

February 22, 2024 – Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

February 23, 2024 – London, UK - Alexandra Palace

February 27, 2024 – Amsterdam, NE - Paradiso

February 28, 2024 – Paris, FR - Élysée Montmartre

March 1, 2024 – Berlin, DE - Huxleys

April 6, 2024 – Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

April 7, 2024 – Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

April 10, 2024 – Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

April 12, 2024 – Boston, MA - Royale

April 14, 2024 – New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

April 17, 2024 – Chicago, IL - Metro

April 20, 2024 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

April 22, 2024 – Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

April 24, 2024 – Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

April 25, 2024 – Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

April 28, 2024 – San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

April 30, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

July 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

July 20, 2024 – Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

July 23, 2024 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

July 24, 2024 – Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

July 26, 2024 – Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

July 27, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

July 30, 2024 – Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 31, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

August 2, 2024 – San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

August 6, 2024 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 9, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

August 10, 2024 – Portland, OR - Moda Center

PinkPantheress is an English vocalist and record producer who is renowned for her brief yet popular songs. Her musical style often incorporates samples from the 1990s and 2000s, showcasing a unique fusion of contemporary and soothy vibes.