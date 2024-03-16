How old is Baby K? Rapper pleads guilty in 2023 Prince George school bus attack

Rapper Baby K, also known as Kaden Holland, has recently admitted to being involved in a school bus attack that happened in Prince George's County in May 2023.

Prince George's County Police told FOX 5 News, a student was allegedly targeted inside the bus by three teenagers at the time and the attackers had their faces covered with masks.

Kaden is 16 years old and he would be admitted to an adult facility for 25 years instead of serving the original sentence of 60 years based on the charges to which he pleaded guilty.

The charges against Kaden include attempted first-degree murder, alongside using a handgun to commit a violent crime, as stated by People Magazine. WUSA 9 (television station in Washington, D.C.) reported that Baby K would be sent to the Maryland-based Patuxent Institution as part of a program for young adults.

The case was expected to go for another trial at a juvenile court but following a hearing of three days, a judge declared a week ago that an adult trial would be conducted for Kaden.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of gun violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

Baby K's arrest and the school bus incident explained in detail

In May 2023, a school bus was on its way to drop a few students and that's when three people entered the bus to attack a student. According to surveillance video and court documents obtained by FOX 5, one of the attackers reportedly tried to shoot the victim in the head and chest with a gun but failed to do so. However, the suspects hit the victim a few times and ran away from the spot.

Two more people were injured in the incident, including a bus driver. The incident was also recorded on video and the person who planned the entire thing was revealed to be a girl who was 14 years old.

While the suspects were arrested, their lawyers allegedly denied all the accusations. On the other hand, the victim's mother requested the judge not to let go of the girl since she was scared that they might get attacked another time. The motive behind the incident was not revealed but prosecutors reportedly stated that it was linked to gang rivalry.

Baby K was arrested at the same time after a search conducted by the Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service. Prince George's County Police said that Baby K was located at Baltimore Avenue in Maryland and they discovered ammunition inside the bus.

Charges of attempted murder were initially imposed on all three suspects instead of the misdemeanor charges of gun possession. The victim reportedly got in touch with someone after the attack and revealed the names of the attackers which helped the cops to capture them, as per WUSA 9.

Meanwhile, Baby K's sentencing is scheduled for May 17, 2024, and further updates are currently awaited from the authorities.