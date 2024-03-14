Why was OJ Da Juiceman arrested? Charges explored as Atlanta rapper is taken into custody

Well-known rapper OJ Da Juiceman was recently arrested on March 4, 2024. Hip Hop DX reported that the artist will be taken to court on December 25 this year and charges related to drug and weapon possession have been imposed on him.

This is not the first legal issue of the singer over the years. In 2022, he was reportedly arrested on the same charges and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, as per The Source. However, detailed information on the arrest was not revealed anywhere.

The police officers reportedly found guns, marijuana, and some ammunition inside his vehicle at the time, which led to his arrest. He was reportedly on his way to North Carolina to perform somewhere when the arrest happened.

OJ Da Juiceman has been booked on several charges: Circumstances leading to the arrest explained

XXL Magazine obtained the documents related to OJ Da Juiceman's arrest, which says that he was arrested in Coweta County, Georgia. He was reportedly driving at a high speed on the day of his arrest and while being chased by the cops, OJ refused to stop.

As per the reports, the singer was stopped at one point and the police officers searched his car, which was revealed to be a 2024 Ford Expedition. The authorities discovered some cocaine along with a 9-mm handgun due to which he was eventually arrested.

He was reportedly charged with cocaine trafficking and possession intending for distribution alongside firearm possession. Other charges on OJ include obstruction of justice, evidence tampering, and evading the cops.

Expand Tweet

Also known as Otis Williams Jr., he remains in the custody of the cops and further updates are currently awaited from the authorities. On the other hand, OJ's representatives are currently unavailable to comment on the arrest.

There have been a few reactions to OJ's arrest on social media platforms, with most of them demanding his release from prison. One of them was record producer and rapper, Juicy J.

OJ Da Juiceman's upcoming projects and career explained in brief

Back in February 2023, OJ Da Juiceman was featured on a project titled Hollywood, which was released by a rising star in the hip-hop industry, Road Runna Rio. His last solo project was a mixtape, Alaska n Atlanta 3, and it was released in 2021. The mixtape also featured guest appearances by popular faces such as Block 125.

OJ has not shared any updates about his upcoming projects until now. However, he has performed at various venues for some time, including Cities Bar & Grill. OJ announced the same through an Instagram post shared on February 21, 2024.

According to his official website, OJ has worked with record labels such as 1017 Brick Squad Records and later launched a label named 32 Entertainment. He grew up listening to artists such as N.W.A. and later developed a close friendship with Gucci Mane. He has released a lot of mixtapes throughout his career and they have received a positive response.

In 2009, OJ Da Juiceman released his debut album titled The Otha Side of the Trap followed by The Otis Williams Jr. Story in 2014. Furthermore, he is popular for his singles such as I'm Gettin' Money and Move Something.