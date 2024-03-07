What was Nick Sheridan's last Instagram post? BBC presenter dies 3 months before his book release

Nick Sheridan, who gained recognition for his appearances on BBC Scotland, recently passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024. He was 32 years old at the time of death and reportedly had an aneurysm as he collapsed while running outside, as per The Sun. Meanwhile, the cause of death is yet to be made official.

His last Instagram post was shared on January 30 this year, where he congratulated all those who emerged as winners at the Nero Book Awards.

BBC Scotland Press Office shared a post through their page on X, which included a picture featuring the statement of Gary Smith, serving as the Head of News & Current Affairs.

Smith described Sheridan as a "wonderful colleague" and praised his skills as a "journalist, presenter and author." Smith added that Sheridan left a positive impact on people who were always around him and ended by saying:

"Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends."

Nick Sheridan was an author of various children's books: Instagram posts and other details explored

As mentioned earlier, Nick Sheridan's latest Instagram post was for the winners of the Nero Book Awards. He included photos of three books in his post that were written by Candy Gourlay, Lex Croucher, and Kat Dunnand.

He then congratulated authors Beth Lincoln and Claire Powell for emerging as winners in the Children's Category of Nero Book Awards and said:

"It was love from page one for us – such a powerful message delivered in a cracking murder mystery."

He announced the release of the Korean version of his book, Breaking News, through an Instagram post in September 2023. According to The Independent, the book featured a lot of illustrations and activities, helping the children get more knowledge about misinformation in modern-day news.

The official website of Simon & Schuster describes Breaking News as a "funny, practical and ever-so-timely guide" to news for children. The book was originally published in August 2021 and Sheridan announced the same through an Instagram post the same year, adding that he signed a deal with Simon & Schuster for four books.

Nick released another book in December 2021, titled Breaking News: How to Tell What's Real from What's Rubbish. He posted a video in July and wrote that the book aims to show how news is created and how to differentiate between real and fake news.

Nick Sheridan's journalism career explained in brief

Apart from his work as an author, Nick Sheridan was known for his appearances in different shows such as Reporting Scotland. Although he was employed at BBC Scotland for a long time, he was additionally popular as the presenter of RTE News2day, as per the Independent.

He even shared a passion for participating in different physical activities such as running and posted glimpses of the same through his Instagram page. As of this writing, there is no information available on Nick's survivors.