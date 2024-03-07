Who was Nick Sheridan? BBC Scotland presenter dies at 32, tributes pour in

BBC Scotland presenter Nick Sheridan died on March 7, 2024, at the age of 32. The Head of News, Gary Smith, announced his demise on X, describing him as a wonderful colleague.

"We're devastated to hear the news our colleague and friend, Nick Sheridan has died. Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author - and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them. Funny, clever, kind. A lovely man," Smith tweeted.

As per BBC, he died after a short illness. However, details of the illness are not provided. Nick Sheridan, from Ireland, was a news presenter and consumer affairs correspondent for BBC Scotland.

BBC Scotland presenter Nick Sheridan died at 32 after a short illness

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 10.18 am local time, the Head of News and Current Affairs at BBC Scotland, Gary Smith, announced the sudden demise of Nick Sheridan due to a short illness. Smith paid condolences to his family and tweeted:

"Our hearts go out to his parents, who have been with him over the past ten days, to his partner, Lewis, and to all the rest of his family and friends."

According to the BBC, Smith has presented several programs, including Reporting Scotland, Drivetime, and Nine and Seven Days.

Nick joined the BBC in 2018 as a researcher and was promoted to consumer affairs correspondent for BBC Scotland in 2020. However, the following year, he progressed and became the BBC Scotland news presenter as seen on the BBC.

Expand Tweet

Nick Sheridan, from Wexford, Ireland, has worked in broadcasting for over a decade. Before joining the BBC in 2018, he worked with RTE News2day for two years, reporting and presenting. As seen in the publication, he had served as a foreign affairs desk before joining the main newsroom. Nick has also served as a camera journalist, correspondent, and presenter after joining BBC as a researcher in 2018.

However, Nick left his post and started working as a regular freelance presenter on BBC Scotland's radio and TV news programs to focus on writing children's books.

First Minister of Scotland and others pay tribute to Nick Sheridan

Expand Tweet

On March 7, 2024, Humza Haroon Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland, paid tribute to Nick in his weekly question session in the Scottish Parliament chamber, as seen on BBC. He said,

"He will be greatly missed. Many of us in this chamber will have been questioned by Nick - quite robustly, no doubt - whether it was on BBC Drivetime or on many of the other programmes that he presented. My thoughts are with his family, his many friends, and indeed his colleagues. It will undoubtedly be a very sad time for them."

Director and literary agent at Darley Anderson, Lydia Silver, also paid tribute to Nick Sheridan on X and said,

"I'm devastated by the news that my client Nick Sheridan died yesterday. Nick was a brilliant author who loved writing for children and a great friend."

Expand Tweet

Here is how others reacted to the news of Nick's sudden demise:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The illness details of Nick are unknown. Also, the arrangements for his funeral have yet to be announced.