Who is Joe Sharp, Natasha Raskin Sharp's husband? Bargain Hunt star welcomes her first child after keeping pregnancy under wraps

Renowned television personality Natasha Raskin Sharp, best known for her role on the popular show, Bargain Hunt, has now welcomed her first child with husband Joe Sharp. The couple, who managed to keep Natasha's pregnancy under wraps, announced the arrival of their newest family member on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Natasha Raskin Sharp penned a beautiful note on social media about the same, saying, "What a way to start the year." She also mentioned that Ravi Sagoo will be taking over her famous Thursday night at BBC segment. She wrote,

"What a way to start the year - the last few days have been nothing short of immense ❤️ I'll be handing over my Thursday night @bbcradioscot duties to the excellent @ravisagoogram for a short spell - thanks, Ravi....Back soon! X"

Joe Sharp, Natasha Raskin Sharp's husband, is a Celebrity Antiques Road Trip producer.

Who is Joe Sharp, Natasha Raskin Sharp's husband?

Joe Sharp and Natasha Raskin Sharp married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Scotland. Besides being a Celebrity Antiques Road Trip producer, Joe is a former BBC producer and director.

He is from Glasgow, Scotland, and has worked as a producer and director for over a decade. He has worked in Presentable Limited in London, Barefoot Rascals Ltd., BBC Studios, and Firecracker Flims.

According to The Parentage, Joe Sharp's net worth is $1 million.

The couple met in 2013 on Bargain Hunt, where Joe worked as a producer. While Joe and Natasha have kept their wedding pictures under wraps, it is known that the ceremony took place in Natasha's home country, Scotland. Now, the couple lives in Glasgow, Scotland.

During an interview with BBC, Natasha Raskin Sharp noted:

"My partner and I are guilty of eating out too much - Glasgow has so many great restaurants, too much of my spare time is spent eating delicious food, and not enough time is spent working it off in the gym."

About Natasha Raskin Sharp

Natasha, a Scottish presenter, has been one of the lead presenters of Bargain Hunt since 2014. She was also featured on Antiques Road Trip, Flog It!, For What It's Worth, and Baggage Battles.

She is a regular presenter on BBC Radio Scotland. She has also hosted many story segments on The One Show. Her pairing with Philip Serrell, a regular presenter on BBC, is well-known.

Speaking about her career and success, Natasha admitted that her father, Scottish artist Philip Raskin, played a significant role in it. In an interview with The Daily Record, she recalled:

"I was gently nudged in the direction of the antiques trade and auction houses by my dad, who thought that I'd be well-suited to the environment. Although I'd never normally admit it, he was absolutely right!"

The name of Joe Sharp and Natasha Sharp's child was unknown at the time of writing.