How much is Charles Hanson's net worth in 2023? Bargain Hunt star's career earnings explored amid assault charge, domestic abuse probe

Charles Hanson, BBC TV auctioneer and star of the game show Bargain Hunt, has been charged with seven alleged domestic abuse offences, including assault and coercive behaviour. According to The Sun, the Derbyshire Police said that Hanson was charged on December 14, 2023, and "was released on police bail to appear at Southern Derbyshire magistrates’ court on 10 January."

Following the charges, Hanson has moved out of his £1.5 million marital home that he shared with his wife Rebecca Ludlam, and their two children, Frederick Hanson and Matilda Hanson.

According to The Parentage, Charles Hanson has an estimated net worth of £827,000 ($1 million) as of 2023. Hanson had a very lucrative career as an antiques expert, appearing on shows such as Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip.

How much is Charles Hanson worth? The celebrity auctioneer's earnings explored amid his domestic abuse charges

Born on May 29, 1978, in Holbrook, Derbyshire, Charles Hanson earned a qualification from The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). According to the Express, he started his career as a valuer in the European Ceramics and Glass Department at Christie's, a prestigious British auction house, in 1999.

As per The Sun, in 2005, he set up his own auction house in Derbyshire. But he gained his popularity as an auctioneer when he first appeared in the BBC reality game show Bargain Hunt in 2002. He became the youngest expert on the team at 25, and he would advise one of the two teams on how to turn a profit from buying and selling antiques.

Charles Hanson has also appeared on other shows including Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, both shows playing up to his strengths as an antique enthusiast and auctioneer. When asked what interested him about antiques, Hanson said:

“I chose to work with antiques because I love history; the question ‘if the object could talk what would it tell us’ is what keeps my interest; an auction is a theatre of drama and romance.”

Besides his lucrative career on reality TV, Hanson had a short-lived music career. In 2017, Hanson and his fellow BBC antique pals Philip Serrell, Charlie Ross, and James Braxton indulged in the Christmas spirit and gave the classic Sleigh Ride song a new twist by recording a rock version of it. The proceeds from this song went to the BBC Children in Need charity.

The Express reported that Charles Hanson reportedly earns an estimated $150 thousand per annum, including a salary that is somewhere in the ballpark of $20,000 per episode at Bargain Hunt.

As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be £827,000 ($ 1 million) according to The Parentage. Another source, Celesagewiki, claims his estimated net worth to be anywhere between £827,000 and £4.1 million ($1 million and $5.1 million).

Charles Hanson is charged with seven alleged offenses, including domestic abuse and assault allegations

According to The Sun, on December 14, 2023, Charles Hanson was charged with seven alleged offences, including two of assault causing actual bodily harm and one of controlling and coercive behavior. Police say that a call was made in June 2023 from the house that he and his wife shared.

Charles Hanson, aged 45, and his wife Rebecca Ludlam, aged 40, met through some friends in 2008. Ludlam is a diagnostic radiographer. The two got married in 2010 at All Saints Church in Mackworth and have two children.

The couple moved into their six-bedroom mansion in Derbyshire Village in 2014, which they allegedly bought for a staggering £900,000.

Speaking about his wife, Hanson said,

“She is a beautiful, elegant and lovely lady. I’m used to dealing with beautiful things but Rebecca is the most beautiful treasure of all and I’m very lucky she is my wife.”

The abuse allegations came as a shock to all who knew Charles Hanson. According to The Sun, a source at that time said:

"It [Derbyshire Village] is not the sort of place you expect police to turn up. But a car came to the house and they spoke to Charles. It is a tiny village so a few people have been talking about it, as word gets around. It is all very shocking.”

Craig Duncan, a director who has worked with Hanson several times, said on X (formerly Twitter) that he was shocked about the "recent domestic abuse allegations made about him (Hanson)."

Charles Hanson is said to appear in court on January 10, 2024, over these seven alleged offenses including assault.