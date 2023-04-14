What happened to Judith Miller? Tributes pour in as Antiques Roadshow expert dies aged 71

Well-known antiques expert and writer Judith Miller recently passed away, aged 71. A spokesperson for her publisher, Mitchell Beazley, revealed that she died from a short illness. Further details related to the same are yet to be revealed, and her health history is currently unavailable to determine anything.

Antique store Lennox Cato Antiques expressed their grief on Facebook by posting a black and white picture of Miller and describing Miller as a warm and friendly person with extensive knowledge. The post continues:

"Her Millers price Guides could be found on every antique dealer and collectors book shelves. They were extremely useful for referencing from time to time. I first met her back in the early 90's when she came to my shop in Lewes to interview me for a BBC programme on Brighton antique dealers."

The post mentioned that the shop developed a close friendship with Miller at the time and that she frequently visited the place with her team to capture pictures of different items in stock for her price guides. The post concluded by stating:

"I joined her on many Antiques Roadshows in which I felt hugely privileged to be a part of such a great team. We are all devastated at the news we received over the weekend, but out condolences must go to her husband, John, and her children and grandchildren who she loved to surround herself with. R.I.P. Judith, you will be so sadly missed."

Judith Miller contributed to many newspapers and magazines

Judith Miller wrote around 100 books throughout her career (Image via Michael Stuparyk/Getty Images)

Born on September 16, 1951, Judith Miller went to the University of Edinburgh. She was known for her appearance on the ITV series The Antiques Trail and was also a consultant for the show.

She presented several other shows like It's Your Bid, BBC's Antiques Roadshow, Priceless Antiques Roadshow, and The House Detectives. She also wrote a feature on starting a collection for BBC Homes & Antiques and worked as an antiques agony aunt for Antiques and Collectables.

She later contributed to US Traditional Home and Country Living and was a lecturer at the London-based Victoria and Albert Museum and also the Smithsonian.

Judith was also the author of several books, including Miller's Collectibles Price Guide, Country Finishes and Effects, Miller's Antiques and Collectables, Period Details, Period Details Sourcebook, Period Paint Finishes, The Illustrated Dictionary of Antiques and Collectables, Classic Style, and more.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Judith Miller gained recognition over the years as an antiques expert, writer, and broadcaster. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Stephanie Connell @StephConnellArt My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones and friends of Judith Miller - a towering figure in the Antiques industry. Her Guides bought knowledge to wider public. A hero of mine I was lucky enough to meet her on a couple of occasions, she was very kind and encouraging, RIP My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones and friends of Judith Miller - a towering figure in the Antiques industry. Her Guides bought knowledge to wider public. A hero of mine I was lucky enough to meet her on a couple of occasions, she was very kind and encouraging, RIP https://t.co/zbv5uFmV4j

Marc Allum @Marc_Allum



She was magnanimous in giving me writing work early in my career.



Here with Will Farmar too, all our thoughts are with her family. RIP It’s with great sadness that I post this picture of our great friend and @BBC_ARoadshow colleague Judith Miller who passed away this weekend.She was magnanimous in giving me writing work early in my career.Here with Will Farmar too, all our thoughts are with her family. RIP It’s with great sadness that I post this picture of our great friend and @BBC_ARoadshow colleague Judith Miller who passed away this weekend. She was magnanimous in giving me writing work early in my career. Here with Will Farmar too, all our thoughts are with her family. RIP https://t.co/vDwJZvSYxG

Laurie Benson 🌻 @LaurieBwrites From her big coffee table books to handy pocket guides, Judith Miller taught me so much about the things I love. She helped make collecting #antiques fun. RIP, Judith, and thank you for sharing your expertise with us. From her big coffee table books to handy pocket guides, Judith Miller taught me so much about the things I love. She helped make collecting #antiques fun. RIP, Judith, and thank you for sharing your expertise with us. https://t.co/MeaKa0di6J

Julie Miller @millerswife67 RIP Judith Miller. So sad to hear of her passing. Her books started me on a passion for antiques and pieces from the past. #BBCAntiquesRoadshow RIP Judith Miller. So sad to hear of her passing. Her books started me on a passion for antiques and pieces from the past. #BBCAntiquesRoadshow https://t.co/8KvX7Cbvy7

Robert Murphy, the editor of The Antiques Roadshow, called Judith an inspiration to a generation of the best antiques experts. Murphy also praised Miller's knowledge of ceramics, mechanical toys, quirky dolls, and more. He added:

"She was a great champion of costume jewellery and vintage fashion, and her eyes would light up when she had to chance to appraise a rare piece from Biba or Vivienne Westwood."

Judith is survived by her husband, John Wainwright, and their three children.

