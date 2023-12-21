Who is Rebecca Ludlam, Charles Hanson's wife? Bargain Hunt star charged with assault after domestic abuse probe 

Charles Hanson, known for his appearances on Bargain Hunt, is facing charges of assault and coercive behavior after a police investigation into accusations of domestic abuse. According to The Sun, the TV auctioneer on the BBC's program, is scheduled to appear in court next month to address seven alleged offenses. He was charged on December 14, 2023.

According to the Mail Online, Charles Hanson's charges include two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating, and one charge of controlling and coercive behavior. According to Daily Star, Charles was released on police bail.

Following his release on police bail, he is reportedly set to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on January 10, 2024. In August, the BBC personality allegedly relocated from his family residence after authorities responded to a 'domestic incident' at the property in June.

Who is Rebecca Ludlam? What we know about Charles Hanson's wife

Through mutual friends, Hanson met Rebecca Ludlam in 2008, who was then working as a diagnostic radiographer. Two years later, they got married. While speaking about his wife to Derbyshire Telegraph, Charles Hanson stated:

"She is a beautiful, blonde, elegant and lovely lady. I’m used to dealing with beautiful things but Rebecca is the most beautiful treasure of all, and I’m very lucky she is my wife."

Rebecca has been maintaining a lower public profile than her husband.

Tragically, after the loss of their first child, Tommy, who was stillborn in 2012, the couple navigated a challenging period, further compounded by Charles's subsequent diagnosis of testicular cancer. Speaking about the same, Charles told the Mail Online:

"Being diagnosed with ­testicular cancer was a real shock. I've been fit and healthy for years so you don't think something like that is going to get you. It had been a busy summer with filming and auctions, but last August, I had just got out of the shower when I noticed things felt wrong."

Rebecca added:

"What happened was terrible and it could not have come at a worse time for us.'"

As reported by The Sun, the couple purchased their manor home in 2014, acquiring it for a sum exceeding £900,000.

Eventually, they also welcomed two children, Matilda and Frederick.

As reported by The Sun, police were summoned to the £1.5 million country residence that Charles Hanson shared with his wife, Rebecca, in June. When a witness was asked about their whereabouts, she told the publication:

"I can't comment. But what I can say is that he's moved out. He's not here anymore."

Following the allegations of domestic abuse, the star of Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip vacated the picturesque six-bedroom home in a Derbyshire village.

Charles Hanson became a media celebrity after earning his chartered surveyor designation in 1999. He made his Bargain Hunt debut in 2002, becoming the show's youngest expert at age 25. Prominent for offering counsel to rival teams on the skill of purchasing and vending antiques, Hanson's proficiency established him as a regular on the show.

He started his auctioneering company in Derbyshire in 2005, and in 2018, he expanded it by opening Hansons London.

Hanson had not addressed the charges against him at the time of writing.