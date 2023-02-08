What happened to Colby Brock? Fans offer support amid heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

American YouTuber Colby Brock, best known for his channel Sam and Colby, has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

On February 7, the 26-year-old personality took to his Twitter handle to share a lengthy note describing his cancer diagnosis and how he came to know about it. He wrote:

“I went to see a doctor for some pain I was having in my lower pelvis/left testicle, and after scans/blood work, I was told I have a mass in my ball that was 95% likely to be cancer."

Brock said he is still in "disbelief" about his diagnosis, but his scans show that it was caught early.

"Yesterday I went to surgery to get my cancer ball removed, so the hard part is already over. I should know here in a couple weeks if I need further treatment like chemo/radiation.”

He further urged his followers to get themselves checked, saying that he "never suspected" to have cancer at the age of 26. Addressing his female fans, he said:

"Actually ladies this is a great reminder to check yourself too, don’t wait until it’s too late if you feel anything unordinary!"

In his tweet, Brock asked his fans to get themselves checked if they found anything unusual in their bodies. Ending the post on a positive note, Brock said:

"I’ve been staying so positive and optimistic about this whole situation, taking one day at a time.. so please try not to worry about me! Even after surgery yesterday I’ve been in great spirits. I’m going to be okay I promise."

Colby Brock's friends and fans quickly chimed in on the post and sent their best wishes to the YouTuber. Several users lauded him for his "bright" and "positive" attitude and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Ricky Dillon @RickyPDillon @ColbyBrock sending love and positive recovery vibes your way king @ColbyBrock sending love and positive recovery vibes your way king 💙

Quackity @Quackity @ColbyBrock This is incredibly scary but it’s amazing to see you keeping a bright attitude through it. Keeping you in my thoughts and sending you a lot of love man @ColbyBrock This is incredibly scary but it’s amazing to see you keeping a bright attitude through it. Keeping you in my thoughts and sending you a lot of love man ❤️

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ keep going strong excited to see ya whenever you’re ready to go again! Woooooo :D @ColbyBrock Love ya man!keep going strong excited to see ya whenever you’re ready to go again! Woooooo :D @ColbyBrock Love ya man! 💕💕 keep going strong excited to see ya whenever you’re ready to go again! Woooooo :D

Niki @Nihachu @ColbyBrock Hope you get well soon. Cancer sucks but you got this!! @ColbyBrock Hope you get well soon. Cancer sucks but you got this!! 💕

Johnnie Guilbert @JohnnieGuilbert @ColbyBrock Stay strong and recover quick sorry you’re going through this @ColbyBrock Stay strong and recover quick sorry you’re going through this

Eugenia Cooney @Eugenia_Cooney 🏻 @ColbyBrock I’m so so sorry you’re going through this! I hope you recover as soon as possible and I’m sending all of my love and prayers… Stay strong know lots of people are here for you @ColbyBrock I’m so so sorry you’re going through this! I hope you recover as soon as possible and I’m sending all of my love and prayers… Stay strong know lots of people are here for you 🙏🏻❤️

Seth Borden @imsethborden @ColbyBrock love your mindset brother, always an inspiration 🖤 you got this @ColbyBrock love your mindset brother, always an inspiration 🖤 you got this

Lora Webber @Mrs__Webber @ColbyBrock What a shock this must have been. 🥺 Thinking of you, Colby. Sending you love and hugs and lots of positivity for a full recovery. @ColbyBrock What a shock this must have been. 🥺 Thinking of you, Colby. Sending you love and hugs and lots of positivity for a full recovery. ❤️

Brief background on Colby Brock

Born on January 2, 1997, Colby Brock is a native of Stanley, Kansas. He has a brother named Gage Brock.

He is known for his famed YouTube channel, Sam and Colby, which he started on October 28, 2014, alongside Sam Golbach. So far, the channel has garnered 8.54 million subscribers.

Before that, the duo created Vines.

On their YouTube channel, Brock and Golbach primarily explore haunted locations in America and record their reactions in the Overnight and Exploration series. In January 2014, they teamed up with Jack Dytrych to release a video called Inappropriate Songs While on Hold.

Colby Brock also has a self-named YouTube channel where he posts additional content.

On January 26, 2019, Brock and Golbach were arrested for trespassing into an under-construction abandoned school and announced in April that year that they won't be making any more videos.

However, they announced their return just a month later, in May.

