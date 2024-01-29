How old is Carter Dallas? British boy believed to be youngest person to climb Everest base camp

At just two years old, Carter Dallas is thought to have achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the youngest person to reach Everest base camp. Carter Dallas "climbed" to the south side of Nepal, situated at an altitude of 17,598 feet above sea level, on October 25.

According to UK-based Metro, his dad, Ross, 35, carried him on his back with his mom, Jade, 31, by their side. The Glasgow-based trio completed the trek as part of their year-long journey around Asia. The former sales Manager, Ross, said:

“Carter coped better than me and his Mum. We both got slight altitude sickness, but he was absolutely fine."

Ross, accompanied by Jade, a former housing officer, made the bold decision to rent out their house in Scotland and embark on a year-long journey by purchasing three one-way tickets in August 2023.

As reported by The Mirror, the previous record for reaching the Everest base camp was held by a four-year-old from the Czech Republic. However, two-year-old Carter Dallas has now claimed the title of the youngest person to achieve this feat, marking a new record.

Carter Dallas' global adventure: Year-long journey of culture, climbing Everest, and culinary delights

At 35 years old, Dallas shared that he, his son Carter, and Carter's mother regularly engage in "breathing techniques" and expose themselves to ice-cold baths as part of their routine.

Their year-long travel adventure, which began in August 2023, has taken them to diverse locations, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Nepal. Carter's birthday was celebrated at Universal Studios in Singapore, followed by a Christmas celebration in Penang, Malaysia.

The trio took the challenge of climbing the Everest. On October 25, the family of three successfully reached the base camp, marking a significant achievement in their adventurous journey. According to The Mirror, upon reaching the base camp, Dallas said:

"There were two medics at the villages before base camp and they tested his blood to check he was fine, his results were way better than ours – they were amazed! We bought food jackets, and two sleeping bags for the trek - we basically did it on a whim."

Dallas expressed that his son, Carter Dallas, is already reaping the benefits of experiencing various cultures and has developed a fondness for hearing the Islamic call to prayer. He said:

"Carter Dallas will say 'sawadika' and 'namaste' - he's picking up the lingo. We love that he has been exposed to different cultures and has been playing with all the kids in small villages, it's really opening his mind up. The one thing he's loved the most is hearing the Islamic call to prayer!"

Carter Dallas has developed a palate for exotic foods during the family's travels, relishing fish curries in the Maldives, chicken feet in Malaysia, and even trying crocodiles. However, his absolute favorite dish remains Pad Thai.

The family highlights memorable experiences from their journey, including visiting an elephant orphanage and sharing a bath with the elephants, witnessing the grandeur of the Taj Mahal, and swimming with sharks in the Maldives. These moments have undoubtedly become cherished memories for the adventurous trio. Dallas wants to inspire people. According to him:

"We hope we can inspire other people to go out and see the real world. It's way better than just going to Tenerife."

As per The Scotsman, the family is staying in the jungle at a Thai nature reserve in Khao Sok. Their upcoming destinations include Bangkok, followed by a journey to Cambodia.

