How old is Courtney Roker? All about Al Roker's first wife and children as daughter announces pregnancy

Al Roker's 35-year-old daughter Courtney Roker will welcome her first child with husband Wesley Laga.

On Tuesday, Courtney revealed the news on social media by sharing a reel featuring Mariah Carey's single Always Be My Baby. The video clip included pictures of Courtney and Wesley alongside her sonogram. The caption of the post reads:

"A new adventure is about to begin."

The comments section was flooded with best wishes from fans and followers, alongside their family members and friends. Courtney and Wesley got engaged in April 2020 and tied the knot in June 2021. The wedding was attended by Roker's colleagues, who included Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and others.

Al Roker was married to Alice Bell in the past

Al Roker has gained recognition for his frequent television appearances. But apart from that, his personal life has also been in the spotlight for a long time.

Following his divorce from his first wife, Roker tied the knot with WNBC-TV producer for Live At Five, Alice Bell, in December 1984. The duo adopted Courtney in 1987, but the relationship did not last long and ended in divorce in 1994.

Roker then exchanged vows with Deborah Roberts in September 1995. Their daughter Leila was born in November 1998, followed by Nicholas in July 2002. All three of Roker's children are currently well-established in terms of their careers.

Al Roker and his three children

Al Roker with his family members (Image via Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Courtney is currently a test kitchen manager and recipe developer for kitchen appliance brands Chefman and Chef Iq. She calls herself a sushi lover and is also active on Instagram, with around 26,800 followers. She frequently posts pictures of various food items alongside the moments she spends with her family members.

Leila is currently 24 years old and was raised in New York City. She enrolled at LaGuardia High School and then went to the American University of Paris, where she pursued her graduation in journalism and fine arts.

Leila has been an intern at different fashion organizations like L'Oreal and Lela Rose and contributed to publications like Forbes and WWD. She was a production runner for Peacock at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 and covered the Olympics for NBC. She has also raised her voice against racism following the Black Lives Matter movement.

Nicholas Roker, who holds a black belt in Taekwondo, experienced some developmental delays after his birth. He also won two gold medals in the 25-yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle swim races at the Special Olympics New York Summer Games, and he was only 16 years old at the time.

