How old is Eva Amurri? Age explored as Susan Sarandon's daughter gets engaged to Ian Hock

American actress Eva Amurri recently announced her engagement with her longtime partner Ian Hock. On February 21, the 37-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her special day in Paris, where Hock popped the big question.

She captioned the carousel, quoting Taylor Swift's song, Lover, and wrote:

"Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us. We are so so so happy. Can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together."

One of the pictures also features Amurri's sister, Augusta, pointing at her ring as the sister-duo poses for the camera. As per People Magazine, Eva Amurri took to her Instagram story to express her excitement about the ring, stating that she was "absolutely dying" over it.

She wrote:

"Ian designed it with @cms_custom and OMG Christina you outdid yourself!!!!!"

Eva Amurri and Ian Hock have been together for over two years

Eva Amurri is the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri. She confirmed her relationship with chef Ian Hock on her Happily Eva After blog.

In January 2021, she wrote:

"I'm beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life! His name is Ian, he's super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common."

Eva revealed that the duo first crossed paths at a restaurant, where she went for dinner with a friend who went to high school with Hock. She noted that she and Hock had an "immediate connection and spark" but she did not know anything about him.

She said:

"I thought he was cute and easy to talk to, but I knew nothing about his life or relationship status, and neither did my friend. So I followed him on Instagram, and he followed me back. We started chatting, and for a month just really got to know each other well from exchanging messages and laughing together via text."

The duo soon discovered that they shared similar interests and formed a "really special friendship" before they began dating.

Ian Hock happens to be a chef from New York. As per his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a baker at a Connecticut-based bakery. He was also a research and development chef at a Westport-based restaurant.

Aside from having a career in the culinary world, Ian Hock has also freelanced as a web developer and graphic designer. He graduated from Colorado College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language and Literature.

In her blog post, the How I Met Your Mother actress also shared that Ian formed a bond with his three kids - Marlowe, Major, and Mateo - who she shares with ex-husband Kyle Martino. Eva Amurri also stated that the duo wanted to keep their romance under wraps until they felt comfortable enough to share it with everyone.

