How old is Joan Collins? Actress' appearance at Emmy Awards leaves viewers in awe

Dame Joan Collins stunned her fans with a surprise appearance at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles and broadcast on January 16, 2024. While fans were pleasantly surprised to see her, they were left in awe by her timeless beauty.

The 90-year-old actress looked stunning in her shimmering pale blue gown, paired with elegant satin gloves, long earrings, and a classic red lip. Standing next to 53-year-old Taraji P. Henson to present the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology series, the glamourous Joan Collins had people spellbound by her appearance at age 90.

Joan Collins and Taraji P. Henson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty Images)

People on social media gushed about her divaesque appearance, with one user tweeting:

Expand Tweet

Dame Joan Collins, most famous for her role as Alexis Colby in the American soap opera Dynasty, was seen arm in arm with her husband, Percy Gibson, as they walked down the red carpet.

Joan Collins' eternal beauty at age 90 left the internet speechless

The 2024 Emmys were a star-studded affair as everyone gathered to honor the best of the best in television. But one surprise appearance that wowed everyone was Joan Collins. With her luscious locks and timeless looks, the actress caused quite a stir on social media. Here are some of the reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to People magazine, Joan Collins revealed in a 2023 interview that the secret to her youthful appearance was her mother's advice to avoid cosmetic procedures and always moisturize her skin.

Joan Collins has been with her 58-year-old husband, Percy, for over two decades.

Succession, The Bear, and Beef crowned as winners at the 2024 Emmys

Hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards saw a sweeping victory for HBO's Succession, FX's The Bear, and Netflix's Beef.

Succession, the widely acclaimed drama about the Roy family's power-hungry struggle for control, took home six Emmys, including the prestigious Best Drama for its fourth and final season. It also won Best Lead Actor for Kieran Culkin, Best Lead Actress for Sarah Snook, Best Supporting Actor for Matthew Macfadyen, and Best Writing in a Drama.

The cast and crew of Succession at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty Images)

The Bear, the restaurant dramedy, also bagged six Emmys in the comedy category, including Best Comedy, Best Actor for Jeremy Allen White, Best Supporting Actress for Ayo Edebiri, and Best Supporting Actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The cast and crew of The Bear at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Netflix's revenge drama Beef won five Emmys in the limited series category, including Best Limited Series, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, and Best Actress for Ali Wong.

The cast and crew of Beef at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Other wins include Quinta Brunson, who made history by being the second Black woman to win Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her mockumentary Abbott Elementary. Jennifer Coolidge won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the second time for her role in the satirical drama The White Lotus.

True to its theme of "honoring television history," the 75th Emmy Awards saw the cast reunions of several beloved shows like Martin, Cheers, All In The Family, and Grey's Anatomy, to name a few.

The 75th Emmy Awards were initially slated to be held in September 2023 but had to be postponed to January 2024 due to the actors' and writers' strike.