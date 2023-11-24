"Imagine if it were the other way around": Joan Collins addresses 32-year age gap with 5th husband, sparks wild reactions online

Joan Collins, the star of Dynasty, married producer Percy Gibson, her fifth husband, in 2002. In her most recent memoir, Behind the Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends, she recounted her romantic history with Gibson, 58. The book also describes her multi-decade Hollywood career.

In a recent interview with Louis Theroux, she further talked candidly about her marriage while talking about her book. Theroux represented BBC and the interview took place in St Tropez on November 21.

Nevertheless, despite their over 20 years of marriage, the couple has frequently come under fire for their 32-year age difference. According to her, regarding the same issue, she has also encountered some hurtful remarks.

In the same interview, Collins also said that “she can wear him out”, which, once got viral, sparked hilarious reactions among netizens. X (formerly known as Twitter) users went under Daily Loud’s post and flooded the comment section.

Netizens react hilariously after Joan Collins' recent interview went viral (Image via X / @erujabidi)

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson have been married since last 2 decades

Percy and Joan were close friends prior to dating. According to NYC, the Dynasty actress clarified in a recent interview with BBC's Louis Theroux:

“We worked together on a play… We enjoyed each other’s company. We hung out together. And we saw each other the following year. We wrote love letters – it was a gradual thing. And we realized that we were very much on the same wavelength.”

The 90-year-old also revealed that Percy is a good, compassionate, and sensible man. Furthermore, she asserted that a large number of men she dated were either neurotic, weird, or involved in other activities.

Fox News has also reported that the critics have previously brought up the 32-year age difference between the couple. The Hollywood celebrity, though, views it as "just a number." It's "never too late" to find love at any stage of life, she said in the interview.

“That’s how we both feel,” she claimed. “And we were friends first, above anything else.”

She has also mentioned that one of the keys to their enduring marriage has been their shared drive.

Now, once this interview went viral, netizens took to X and under the post uploaded by @DailyLoud to flood the comment with their hilarious remarks.

Joan Collins also said in the above-mentioned interview that she has no regrets despite calling it quits on her engagement to Warren Beatty, which happened after they started to date in 1959, got engaged the following year, and then later broke up.

Joan Collins wrote in the book that after telling Beatty she was expecting, her then-boyfriend advised her to have an abortion in order to safeguard their careers in Hollywood.

However, when contacted regarding these allegations, a Beatty representative did not immediately reply to a message left by Fox News Digital.