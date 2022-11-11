Warren Beatty allegations explored as actor is sued over 1973 incident

Actor Warren Beatty was sued by a Louisiana-based woman for his involvement in an alleged inappropriate incident in 1973.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child s*xual abuse and coercion of a minor that may be triggering to some readers.

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch reportedly filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, November 7, 2022. She claimed that the actor manipulated her into having a physical relationship with him when she was 14 or 15 years old.

DrPopCultureBGSU @DrPopCultureBG 32. Clyde Barrow & Bonnie Parker (Warren Beatty & Faye Dunaway) in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967). 32. Clyde Barrow & Bonnie Parker (Warren Beatty & Faye Dunaway) in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967). https://t.co/MVd1cFLViw

According to the Guardian, the suit did not mention Beatty by name. However, it referred to him as "a renowned and well-known actor and producer, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Clyde in Bonnie and Clyde."

A look into the allegations against Warren Beatty

A woman named Kristina Charlotte Hirsch filed a lawsuit against actor Warren Beatty. She accused him of coercing her into an inappropriate relationship in 1973 when the former was still a minor.

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch accused Warren Beatty of alleged "predatory grooming" (Image via Getty Images)

Hirsch said that she first met a then 35-year-old Beatty on the set of the film The Parallax View and claimed that he gave her “undue attention” at the time. She alleged that that actor “repeatedly” commented on her looks and also gave her his phone number.

The woman claimed that Beatty went on to call her numerous times, brought her on car rides and invited her to the hotel he was living in. She also alleged that the Golden Globe Award winner offered to help her with homework and reportedly started talking about “virginity.”

The legal filing claims that Warren Beatty used his status in Hollywood to manipulate Hirsch despite her being a “minor child” at the time. It adds that Beatty used his status to "coerce s*xual contact" with Hirsch on multiple occasions.

The woman also accused Beatty of alleged “predatory grooming” and claimed that his actions were “oppressive, malicious and despicable.” She said that his behavior was “intentional and done in conscious disregard for [her] rights and safety.”

Hirsch admitted that she was “initially thrilled” by the attention she received from Warren Beatty, because she was convinced they were in a “romantic relationship.”

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch is now seeking compensation for psychological, mental and emotional distress. She claimed that the incident has caused her to have difficulty interacting with “people in positions of authority.”

She also mentioned that she faced issues “trust and control” as a result of the abuse. Hirsch’s suit against Beatty was filed under a 2019 California law that introduced a three-year “lookback window” for child abuse allegations in cases that would otherwise be disqualified due to the statute of limitations.

Hirsch is represented by Michael Reck and Michael Finnegan of the law firm of Jeff Anderson & Associates. Meanwhile, Warren Beatty and his team have maintained their silence and were yet to respond to the claims at the time of writing.

Poll : 0 votes