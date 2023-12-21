How old is Luke Littler? 2024 PDC World Darts Championship debutant's age baffles internet as he beats Christian Kist

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, darts prodigy Luke Littler won his debut world championship game against Christian Kist at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship held at Alexandra Palace, London.

According to the BBC, the crowd erupted into cheers as Littler hit seven 180s and 50% of his doubles on his way to a sweeping victory against former BDO world champion Kist.

However, this wasn't the surprising part, as Littler was a fan favorite. What shocked people was Littler's age when they discovered that the immensely talented darts player was only 16 years old.

According to Sportsbible, the young player went into the championship as an underdog against the experienced Kist but soon proved that age does not define talent as he beat the Dutchman 3-0 in his opening round game. Endearing the crowd with his sharp skills, Littler reportedly had a smooth sail toward victory, hitting bullseyes.

The teenager told Sky Sports after his victory:

"I'm over the moon. My debut, my first game and I can’t believe how quickly I settled into the game. I was a bit nervous walking out but as soon as I found my rhythm, that was it."

Netizens baffled by Luke Littler's age as the teenager wins his debut world championship game

Despite cheering on his success, the internet was shocked to find out Luke Littler's age. Born on January 21, 2007, the 16-year-old Warrington teen is the youngest player ever to win a match in the WDF World Darts Championship. Nicknamed "The Nuke," Luke Littler was born in Cheshire, England.

He has been playing darts since a young age. He won the England Youth Grand Prix and the Isle of Man Masters youth competition for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2020.

In 2022, he won the gold medal in three men's competitions (singles, team, and overall) at the WDF Europe Cup Youth. In November 2023, he won the 2023 PDC World Youth Championship final against Gian van Veen.

Meanwhile, users on X (formerly Twitter) had a field day when they realized that the world championship debutant was only 16 years old.

"Tonight was a whole different level": Luke Littler comments on his debut at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

When asked how his success at previous tournaments has helped him, Luke Littler responded by saying, "It's given me massive confidence." He also said:

"Tonight was a whole different level."

In a statement to Sky Sports regarding his win against Kist, Luke Littler said:

"It’s got to be at the top [of my achievements so far]. I’ve been playing since I was 18 months old, looking up to Phil Taylor, I know he’s watching so that one’s for you, Phil. I’m over the moon."

Also, Phil "The Power" Taylor, a darts legend, sang praises for the teenager. Speaking to the Daily Star, he said:

"I'm predicting he [Littler] will be one of the best players ever. He's the best [teenager] I've ever seen in my life. We'll see what happens over the next 10 years, and what happens over the next five years when he's earned a few bob and wants to enjoy himself."

Luke Littler had faith in his skills, stating that he liked his odds in the first two rounds of the championship. According to the Metro, the young star said:

"If my game is there then I have a decent chance of winning my first two games. I watched the draw in Gibraltar, seeing I have Christian Kist and then [Andrew] Gilding. Not to be big-headed but I do fancy my chances against Kist and then if I do win, I do fancy my chances against Gilding."

Luke Littler is all set to face current UK Open champion Andrew Gilding for his second round on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Alexandra Palace.