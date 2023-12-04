How old are the manatees Romeo and Juliet? Marine mammals to be freed from Miami Seaquarium after pressure from activists

Two aging manatees named Romeo and Juliet are all set to be freed from the Miami Seaquarium after several animal rights groups complained about the condition of the park and demanded that the manatees live the rest of their lives in a better place.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service stated that Romeo and Juliet will now live in a sanctuary so that their social and medical needs can be easily taken care of.

Romeo, now 67 years old, and Juliet, now 61, have been living in the park since 1956. The push to have the manatees moved began when drone footage started floating on social media. It showed the manatees in a decaying circular tank. Activists raised the issue about the deteriorating conditions of the park.

As many people raised their voices against the park for keeping the manatees in a pool, which was closed to the public, the activists claimed that Romeo and Juliet remained confined, which was hampering their health. On top of that, the decision was also taken after an inspection by the USDA proved that the aquarium failed to provide the manatees with proper veterinary and medical care.

Decision to relocate Romeo and Juliet came after a video showing the manatees living in a deteriorating condition went viral on social media

While it is true that social media has the power to stir up a debate, something similar happened when a drone-captured video began floating on the internet, which showed the two manatees, Romeo and Juliet, living in a decaying tank in a Florida park. As the video went viral, people began speaking up against the park and demanding that the manatees should be freed.

As many people voiced their opinions, the US Fish and Wildlife Service decided to take the step of moving them to a better place. This sparked an ecstatic reaction from the masses. One such mammal trainer, Phil Demers, who actively participated in the movement leading to the relocation of Romeo and Juliet expressed his happiness and said:

“It’s a humbling experience to be a part of such a powerful and effective movement. It’s every activist’s dream to inspire change. I’m incredibly proud of the work of UrgentSeas.”

Along with Romeo and Juliet, a third Manatee will also be freed from the Miami park. The third animal is much younger than the other two. The park also released a statement and claimed that the step has been taken as all three aquatic animals were suffering healthwise; however, their transportation is now being considered “high risk.”

The park also talked about Romeo having health and dietary issues. However, at the moment, the park or the US Fish and Wildlife Service have not revealed when these three aquatic animals will be moved or how. At the moment, the park has stated that they are figuring out the process of the transfer.

On the other hand, the inspectors who came to the park also gave a list of violations to the park, which need to be addressed and answered before December 15, 2023. At the same time, neither the park nor the US Fish and Wildlife Service have revealed details about Romeo and Juliet's new home, except for stating that they are now heading to a sanctuary.