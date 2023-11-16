What did The Rock say about Joe Biden? Actor's comments on The Joe Rogan show spark online debate 

Recently, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appeared on the Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, where he talked about U.S. politics, among other things.

There he said that he has “friends who support Biden,” only to retract it a few seconds later, saying he was wrong, and what he meant to say was that some of his friends supported the Democratic Party to which President Joe Biden belongs.

As soon as the clipping of Joe Rogan and The Rock’s chat surfaced on the internet, it garnered enough traction and has even stirred up an online debate, with most people slamming Dwanye Johnson for allegedly being a Joe Biden supporter.

“He is compromised, just like the lot of them”: Twitteratti calls out The Rock for his latest Joe Biden comment

In Joe Rogan’s latest podcast episode, it was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who joined him for a candid conversation. Among other things, such as the cyber-truck, The Rock talked about American politics. It all began when Joe Rogan stated:

“When I was a kid, you could have a Republican friend. It was no big deal.”

Hearing this, Johnson immediately replied chuckling “Yes,” as Rogan continued to give examples such as “Oh, Bobby likes George Bush, who cares? Who gives a f*ck?”

Rogan further added how nobody cared back then about people’s political views or accused them of being "Nazi." Maybe all they wanted was “lower taxes.” The Rock once again laughed at Joe Rogan’s statements and then responded by saying:

“It’s the crazy, this thing, I have friends who support Trump. I have friends who support Biden.”

When the host asked him whether he really had friends who support Biden, Dwayne was quick to retract his previous comment and clarify:

“No no no, no no no, so, here’s what I do. I’ve friends. Thank You. That’s a good check because that’s important. This is important context…I’ve friends who’re loyal to the [Democratic] Party.”

Since the footage of The Rock’s remark on Joe Biden became viral, netizens started believing he was a disguised Biden supporter and condemned him for the same. Here are some of the comments under @CollinRugg’s tweet on the same.

Here's what The Rock said about his political interest over the years

For those uninitiated, Dwayne Johnson revealed earlier this month on Trevor Noah’s brand-new Spotify podcast What Now? that he was approached by many American political parties last year asking him if he would run for President.

According to him, a 2021 poll of over 30,000 Americans reportedly revealed that 46 percent of them would support his campaign. The Rock also said how he was “moved,” “blown away,” and “honored” to learn about it. He also clarified how politics has never been his goal and there was a part of it that he hated.

Dwayne Johnson was also at Capitol Hill on November 15 where he met with senators, including U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. When the reporters asked him whether he was running for President or had any plans, he refused to answer, as per Deadline.

It is noteworthy that earlier Johnson has described himself as a “centrist” and “political independent,” but still openly promoted President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Not only that but in a 2016 GQ interview he said that the thought of becoming a Governor or the President was “alluring” to him. Later, he even told Variety that the 2024 presidential election was a “realistic consideration,” and even wrote on Instagram that it would be an honor to serve the American people.

What’s interesting is that last year he changed his mind and told CBS Mornings that his parental duties were his priorities and joining politics was “off the table.”

Meanwhile, his sitcom Young Rock is based on the premise that he is running for the 2032 Presidential election and recounts his past years as his own future self.