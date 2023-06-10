NBC has decided to ax Young Rock after three seasons. The show first premiered on February 16, 2021, and consisted of 37 episodes in total. It showcased the exploits of the life of professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock in his early years. Johnson belonged to a family of professional wrestlers and became a household name for his character in the WWE.

He is one of the world's highest-paid actors, with his story inspiring thousands of people around the world. In Young Rock, the story of his early life is portrayed in three stages: his pre-teen life, his high school life, and his life as a college student.

The show had received moderate success but fans on Twitter didn't stand back in mocking its cancelation.

Internet unbothered by NBC's cancelation of Young Rock

NBC recently announced that it canceled Grand Crew and Young Rock. There are also speculations that American Auto might be the next victim of being axed but that remains unconfirmed. The cancelation of Young Rock comes as a surprise to many but the reason behind it makes sense.

Season 1 of the show saw astronomical viewership, averaging upwards of three million viewers per episode. But it soon began dwindling with 2.23 million in the second season and hit an all-time low of 1.4 million in season 3. The third season ran from November 4, 2022, to February 24, 2023, and consisted of 13 episodes.

Sadly, not many were bothered by this news and most weren't even aware of its existence. Here is how they reacted to its cancelation under a post shared by Discussing Film.

Most fans on Twitter didn't even know that there was a show about the life of a young Dwayne Johnson. And even if they knew, they weren't aware that it went on for three whole seasons.

Some were even thankful that it got canceled and even sarcastically compared it to The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon. One fan said that the 'Attitude Era' scenes of the show were a low point and it had signed its death certificate the moment they greenlit them.

Young Rock synopsis

The official synopsis of the show according to NBC reads:

"As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he takes a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the outrageous stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the man he is today."

The show was created by Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, and Nahnatchka Khan. It was narrated by Dwayne Johnson and every episode ran for 22 to 24 minutes.

