Why did NBC cancel Young Rock? 2 wrestlers who made cameos on the show

Young Rock, which aired on NBC, was a show based on the life of WWE Superstar Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. The series debuted in February 2021, and it was based on Johnson's childhood to the other major moments in his life, the show displayed everything related to the Hollywood star.

The first season of the show was a huge success. Not only his fans but many people around the world sang praises of the show. But things changed as season two approached. The second season of Young Rock was average and disappointed fans.

Many expected improvement, but the third season failed to deliver. And recently, NBC canceled Young Rock after three seasons. While many speculated about the reasons behind the show's cancelation, it was withdrawn because of the low ratings that the latest season received.

Despite being canceled after three seasons, the show displayed memorable moments from The Rock's career. Superstars like Becky Lynch and Colt Cabana made appearances on the show. Lynch appeared as Cyndi Lauper, whereas Cabana made a cameo as Brooklyn Brawler.

Apart from real-life wrestling stars, the show also spoke of wrestling figures who played a vital role in The Rock's life. Triple H, Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, and Ricky Steamboat were a few of the many notable wrestlers who were played by prominent actors on the show.

Young Rock was created because The Rock always wanted to tell his story to the world

After spending so many successful years in the ring, a wrestler certainly has many stories to tell. And a wrestler like The Rock, who was not only successful in the squared circle but also well-known for his acting career, certainly had a lot to reveal about his life.

During an interview with Deadline, Young Rock's executive producer Nahnatchka Khan spoke about how the show came to fruition. She mentioned that while The Rock wanted to tell his story, she did not know how to do it. The executive producer also revealed details about her first meeting with the WWE Legend.

"I was introduced to Dwayne through mutual friends, Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan, who were executive producers on Fresh Off the Boat. Jake directed Jumanji, and Dwayne was saying that he’s always wanted to figure out a way to tell his life story, but he could never figure out kind of how to crack it. So I went to Jeff Chiang, and we came up the multiple-timeline idea. We pitched it to him, and he was a thousand percent in," Khan said.

From pitching the story to The Rock to creating the show with him, Young Rock and its creators came a long way with the show. While NBC might have canceled the series, Young Rock will certainly be a great show for every Dwayne Johnson fan.

Dwayne Johnson once mentioned that he wished his father could see the Young Rock

If there are questions about why The Rock is as great as he is inside the ring, one must look no further than his father, Rocky Johnson. A key figure in The Great One's life, Rocky was a great wrestler who was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2008.

Johnson played a key role in the success of The Rock and who he is today. During an interview in the past, the former WWE Champion mentioned that he wished his father could have seen the show 'Young Rock.' However, that wasn't possible as Rocky Johnson tragically passed away in 2021.

In the interview, Dwayne Johnson credited his father for the work the latter put inside the ring during a tough time. He also mentioned that his father was aware of the idea of Young Rock and was excited about it.

"I really wish he [Rocky Johnson] could've seen this because my dad worked so hard as a professional wrestler at a time when pro wrestling was not the big global entity that it is today where guys and girls are making a lot of money and the company's doing very well. It was a much different time," said the Hollywood star.

The Rock continued:

"He trailblazed as one of the first Black wrestlers in the world of pro wrestling and so he had a long, hard road, and a journey, and we had a complicated relationship that was full of tough love. But there was love there and this would be something that he would be proud of. He passed away suddenly, but he was aware that we were doing this and he was excited."

Despite Rocky Johnson not being able to view the show, there is no doubt that he would be a proud father. After all, The Rock's achievements have brought glory not only to himself but to his whole family.

