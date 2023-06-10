NBC cancels The Rock's TV show after 3 seasons

WWE legend The Rock's TV show will not be returning to NBC for a fourth season.

The show "Young Rock" was about Dwayne Johnson's life growing up in the wrestling business. The Rock's father, the late "Soul Man" Rocky Johnson was depicted in the show, and season three focused on The Rock's start in WWE and his time during the Attitude Era. The show aired 37 episodes in total before its cancelation today.

"Young Rock" debuted in February 2021 and featured characters such as Steve Austin, The Iron Sheik, Randy Savage, and many more. The first two seasons of the show fared well in the ratings, but the ratings dipped when it was placed opposed to SmackDown on Friday nights. Season 3 of "Young Rock" averaged 1.4 million viewers with a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is a huge drop from the 2.23 million viewers and 0.39 rating averaged for Season 2.

The Rock comments on WWE RAW star Becky Lynch's performance on "Young Rock"

Becky Lynch portrayed 1980s music icon Cyndi Lauper in "Young Rock" and The Rock praised her for her performance.

In January, Lynch uploaded a video of herself getting makeup done to appear as Cyndi Lauper and stated that she was delighted to be back on the set of the show. The 51-year-old responded to Becky's message and praised her performance. He noted that Lynch is the consummate professional and joked that her portrayal of Lauper was "borderline creepy".

"The consummate entertainer and professional.You’re doing phenomenal work, Beck! You’re a ⭐️ Excellent and borderline creepy 📱 work from #YoungRock producer @bfg728 😂👏🏾 Can’t wait for this episode to drop! 🔥 🔥 @SevenBucksProd @NBC," he tweeted.

The Brahma Bull was rumored to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles but the match never came to fruition. Even though his television show was just canceled, things aren't looking too bad for The Great One as it was recently announced that he will be returning to the popular Fast & Furious movie franchise.

