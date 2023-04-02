Is The Rock returning to WWE at WrestleMania 39 Night 2? Take a look at his message to Roman Reigns!

The Rock recently took to Twitter to send a message to Roman Reigns regarding WrestleMania 39.

The People's Champion posted a video in his tweet stating that he was looking forward to Roman Reigns' main event match against Cody Rhodes on The Show of Shows. He also added that he was proud of his family, The Bloodline, before teasing a potential return at Mania.

"I gotta tell you, I'm so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion. And to my family, the entire Bloodline – Jey, Jimmy, Solo – we're so proud of you guys. Kick ass, electrify SoFi Stadium. Do what you do, it is in our blood. And who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road, I'll see you in person. Maybe. I'll just leave it at that," said The Rock.

The Rock's recent message has left the WWE Universe speculating about his potential return on the second night of WrestleMania 39. However, judging by The Brahma Bull's recent message, that seems a bit unlikely, given he mentions that he will potentially see The Bloodline in person down the line.

Furthermore, it can be argued that the company wouldn't want to take the limelight away from the current top babyface of the company, Cody Rhodes, by having The Rock return and overshadow him during the main event.

On another note, the most electrifying man in all sports entertainment was previously rumored to face his cousin, The Tribal Chief, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the biggest WWE premium live event of the year. But that could not come to fruition after The Rock pulled out of the encounter earlier this year.

Reigns recently shared his opinion on a potential match against The People's Champion:

"I think anybody would love to have that match. They'd be lying [if they said they didn't]. I could 'Tribal Chief' you and say blah, blah. But at the end of the day, I want what's going to be biggest for the fans, because that's going to reflect what I was able to accomplish. And if that's one of the biggest ones out there, let's do it."

What happened on night one of WrestleMania 39?

Night one of WrestleMania 39 saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeat The Usos in the main event to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Also on the show, Austin Theory successfully defended his United States Championship against John Cena, while Charlotte Flair dropped her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley after a grueling contest. In addition, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul in a one-on-one contest, respectively.

Overall, the opening night of WrestleMania 39 lived up to the expectations of fans and critics alike, and one can only expect the second night to follow suit.

