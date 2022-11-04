Becky Lynch in Young Rock: When did Cyndi Lauper appear in WWE?

Becky Lynch's look as Cyndi Lauper for the upcoming Young Rock show was recently revealed. After all of the musician's contributions to WWE, it's no wonder why she will be portrayed, especially by someone as talented as Becky Lynch.

Cyndi Lauper's involvement with the company started after meeting Captain Lou Albano on an airplane. After the encounter, the WWE legend appeared in a music video for Girls Just Want to Have Fun, where he played the singer's father.

Her involvement with wrestling didn't stop there. She appeared on an episode of Piper's Pit, where Captain Lou met her again as a heel and took credit for Cyndi Lauper's success.

On the subsequent WWE (then WWF) show, Albano and Lauper continued exchanging words before deciding that they would settle this in a wrestling match. The WWE star picked Fabulous Moolah to represent him, who at the time held the Women's Championship for almost 28 years. Cyndi, on the other hand, chose Wendi Ritcher. The bout between the two women happened in The Brawl to End It All event in 1984, which saw Ritcher win the WWF Women's Championship.

Lauper's connection with WWE continued at The War to Settle The Score in 1985. After "making up" with Lou Albano, the two shared a moment in the ring when Roddy Piper attacked them. This later led to a separation where there was an anti- and pro-rock group, the latter team being led by Hulk Hogan. The two superstars agreed to settle their differences at the aforementioned event.

During the show, Hogan entered the ring alongside Lauper, Albano, and Cyndi's then manager David Wolff. Cyndi later attempted to help Hogan when he was being double-teamed, but she was held back. The match ended in disqualification with Hogan as the winner.

Cyndi Lauper's major role in WWE didn't stop there and continued at the inaugural WrestleMania event. For the show, she was again the manager of Wendi Ritcher, who was scheduled to fight against Leilani Kai, who was managed by Moolah. The bout saw Lauper assist Wendi when her opponents would interfere. Finally, Ritcher came out victorious and became the new Women's Champion.

Cyndi's involvement with the promotion in the 80s led to the promotion being exposed to mainstream media. Her latest involvement with the promotion occurred in 2012 alongside Ritcher.

The Rock reacts to Becky Lynch's role of Cyndi Lauper

Despite her injury, The Man remains busy with other projects.

After the look was revealed, Dwayne Johnson had nothing but good things to say to Becky Lynch about her portrayal and audition as the iconic singer.

"Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only - the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in - and crushed it. CAN’T WAIT for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!!"

It will be interesting to see how Becky Lynch portrays the iconic musician in the upcoming episode of Young Rock.

Are you excited to see Becky Lynch's acting debut? Share your thoughts below!

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes