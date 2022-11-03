[Photo] The Rock reveals Becky Lynch's look as Cyndi Lauper

Becky Lynch's look as the iconic American singer Cyndi Lauper has now been revealed via a post from none other than The Rock.

The season premiere of season three of Young Rock will feature an appearance by former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The Man will be taking on the role of legendary singer Cyndi Lauper. Lynch is currently out of action with an injury.

WWE veteran The Rock recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of Lynch, who nailed the look of Lauper. The Great One also shared a heartfelt message for Lynch in the caption of his post. Check it out below:

"Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only - the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in - and crushed it. CAN’T WAIT for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!!"

Becky Lynch has her eyes on a career as an actor

Becky Lynch has made it known on various occasions that she is interested in making it big as an actor in Hollywood. Lynch also stated that The Rock and John Cena are guiding her in her quest to become a Hollywood biggie. Here's what Lynch said:

"[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me. Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been, ya know?!"

Cyndi Lauper holds a special place in the hearts of longtime wrestling fans. She was essential at the launch of WWE WrestleMania back in 1985. Lauper made several appearances for WWE back then and helped the company garner massive mainstream coverage.

Lauper also came out to the ring with Wendi Richter at WrestleMania I to her hit song Girls Just Want to Have Fun. The duo celebrated together after Richter defeated Leilani Kai to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

What do you think of Becky Lynch's look as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below!

