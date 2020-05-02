The Rock and John Cena

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently made waves when it was announced on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump that she would be making a cameo on the Season 5 premiere of 'Billions'.

The Man had a chat with TMZ Sports soon after and had some interesting things to share in regards to a career in Hollywood.

Becky Lynch stated that WWE legends, The Rock and John Cena are advising and guiding her for an acting career.

[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me.

Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been, ya know?!

A career in Hollywood awaiting Becky Lynch?

As previously reported, Becky Lynch and former Universal Champion Roman Reigns have both gotten offers to act in Hollywood movies. Fans of The Big Dog might be aware that Reigns was featured in the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, last year.

Around two years ago, Becky Lynch was a mid-carder on the blue show and was featured in the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Her heel turn at SummerSlam 2018 resulted in a chain of events that turned her into arguably the biggest Superstar in WWE.

Becky Lynch went on to win the main event of WrestleMania 35 and bagged both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

The Man is still carrying the RAW title on her shoulder and has put down formidable opponents such as Shayna Baszler, Sasha Banks, and Lacey Evans over the course of the past 12 months.

It goes without saying that Becky Lynch is an incredibly talented wrestler and has managed to hold her own when it comes to mic-work. Her ability to cut passionate and entertaining promos seems to be paying off big time now.

With the likes of Cena and The Rock mentoring her, it's only a matter of time before Becky Lynch possibly becomes a recognizable name in Hollywood.