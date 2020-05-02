The Rock and Roman Reigns

It's only natural that some of the most popular Superstars in WWE try their hand at Hollywood. After the success that The Rock and Batista have had in the movie industry, several other Superstars could try their hand at being in films. Now it seems Hollywood is showing interest in Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed on his newsletter that two top current WWE Superstars have offers from Hollywood to act in films. Former Universal Champion Roman Reigns and current RAW Women's titleholder Becky Lynch, reportedly have offers to act in films in Hollywood.

Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch to Hollywood?

Becky Lynch is reportedly set to feature on a women's magazine soon, while Hollywood is also keen to cast her in a few roles, thanks to her popularity and on-screen charisma. She is set to appear on the Billions TV series, where she has a small cameo appearance.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, will be a part of a movie that will be released later this month called The Wrong Missy. Reigns has acted in a few movies, having last featured alongside The Rock in the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw movie last year. While speaking about his Hollywood career last year, this is what Reigns had to say:

There's always something that intrigues me in both the process of creating it and the process of bringing it to life. There's a lot of responsibility of being a lead man, the top guy in WWE, there are a lot of opportunities that come with it. It's something I've been able to handle thus far, so it's just something I need to look at through the scope of my family.

Lynch was a part of The Marine 6: Close Quarters in 2018, while also making one appearance on the Vikings TV series, which also featured WWE Hall of Famer, Edge.