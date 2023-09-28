Why did Trevor Noah cancel his Bengaluru, India shows? Organizers get blasted online over technical difficulties 

Trevor Noah was scheduled to perform at the Manpho Convention Center in Bangalore, India, on September 27, 2023, and September 29, 2023, as part of his Off the Road India tour. However, the concerts were canceled after the comedian took to the stage on September 27, 2023, and found that the audience could not hear his voice.

The comedian announced the cancellation of the shows via a post on his official Twitter account on September 27, 2023, stating:

"Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show."

BookMyShow also posted its own apology on Twitter regarding the cancellation.

The cancellation of the shows was met with fierce criticism, as netizens took to social media to lambast the organizers of the show, Book My Show, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Trevor Noah Bengaluru show cancellation

Netizens were quick to react to the Trevor Noah Bengaluru show cancellation, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Some pointed out that the comedian did his best during the short-lived performance to try and correct the problem.

Others lambasted the organizers, calling them out for shaming the city of Bengaluru and failing to take responsibility for the shoddy venue and facilities that resulted in the cancellation of the shows.

Some also pointed out that this was not the first time BookMyShow, the organizers, had been responsible for such a fiasco, pointing out that a recent AR Rahman show in Chennai was similarly mishandled.

Trevor Noah announced his first-ever India tour on July 25, 2023. The comedian was able to perform as planned on the first three scheduled dates in New Delhi. The Mumbai shows have not received any announcements of changes, and they are likely to go forward as planned as well.

Trevor Noah has hosted many shows, including The Daily Show

Trevor Noah was born on February 20, 1984, in Johannesburg, South Africa, and was educated at the Roman Catholic school in the Maryvale suburb of the city. Noah's parents were interracial, which was illegal under the Apartheid regime until 1985 when it was decriminalized.

The comedian started his career with several small and midsized programs in South Africa, starting with hosting the program Run the Adventure from 2004 to 2006 on the SABC 2 channel.

Subsequently, the comedian moved to the United States in 2011, where he became the first South African person to appear on The Tonight Show in early 2012 and on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2013.

The comedian had his first major breakthrough when he succeeded Jon Stewart as the host of The Daily Show. The comedian ran the show as the host for seven years before departing from it in 2022.

Following his stint as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is currently working on a weekly podcast series to be released on Spotify later this year. The podcast name has not been announced as of yet.

Aside from his comedy career, Trevor Noah is also known for being the host of the Grammy Awards for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023. The comedian also hosted the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2022.