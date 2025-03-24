How old is Renni Rucci? Drama involving Kevin Gates and Blacc Zacc explored as rapper shares video of heated argument 

Renni Rucci, the 33-year-old Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star, and her partner Blacc Zacc got into an argument during an Instagram Live session that has now gone viral. The South Carolina rapper Zachary Chapman, known as Blacc Zacc, accused Renni of cheating on him, referencing Kevin Gates' latest track, Same Way.

The song, from Kevin's album I'm Him 2, released on March 19, revolves around a past love that Kevin supposedly regrets letting go of. He rapped about how he could no longer love anyone else in that way and that both individuals in that relationship have "suffered great loss."

In the first verse, Kevin rapped about having a "kid with debt" without specifying any names. However, in the second verse, he seemingly referred to Renni Rucci, as the lyrics state:

"I did Renni wrong and I admit it, we got children/ But we keep this s**t respectful to protect your image/ Know I'm not perfect, but still, I don't wanna hurt you again/ So I'd rather you be happy with another n**ga"

During the IG Live, Zacc could be heard yelling at Renni by calling her a "b*tch" and a "stupid a*s h*e" while she denied the cheating allegations. Renni accused Zacc of being the unfaithful one instead:

"Not me, I've never cheated."

When Blacc claimed Renni wanted some drama as a fodder for her reality TV show, Renni responded:

"It's not about a storyline. It's real life. I ain't cheating in real life, you are."

Blacc Zacc asks Renni Rucci to get out of his house

Renni claimed that Kevin Gates' song was composed "five years ago." Doubtful of Renni's words, Blacc repeatedly urged her to leave him and his family alone during their argument. At one point in their exchange in the car, he said he would leave while Renni chastised him:

"Be on the way. 5 minutes up the house from our street, from our house, while I'm sitting with your baby."

She added:

"I ain't making your life horrible, you are."

Blacc Zacc also blamed Renni Rucci for live-recording their conversation on the internet. He yelled at one point:

"Get the f*ck out. When we get to my house, get out of my sh*t."

Renni Rucci responded:

"How many times have you put me up? I don't talk to that man...You mad about some sh*t that ain't happened."

As Blacc blamed Love & Hip Hop again, Renni asserted the show had nothing to do with their current situation, adding the show also did not make him cheat on her.

Renni and Blacc welcomed their son Zachary Eric Chapman Jr. on September 5. 2024. Renni accused Blacc of cheating on her with multiple women while she stayed home taking care of their baby.

After one point, Blacc Zacc got out of the car and left. It is unconfirmed if Renni Rucci was unfaithful to Blacc Zacc during their relationship and if she and Kevin Gates birthed a child.

