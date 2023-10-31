How old is Rich Amiri? Rapper shares screenshots as Iayze's allegations come to light

Last week, Iayze accused 19-year-old rapper Rich Amiri of being a p*dophile during his Kick stream. The accusation was based on Amiri's alleged Instagram communication with an underage girl. Soon after the allegations came to light, Amiri called Iayze during the stream and vehemently denied the same, claiming that he did not know the girl in question. He went on to allege that Iayze was lying.

Later, Amiri released a myriad of screenshots on his Instagram story, allegedly proving that the Instagram account of the girl in question was fake and that the screenshots obtained as proof by Iayze were also fake.

Amiri also released screenshots featuring Iayze allegedly asking the former's then-17-year-old girlfriend for pictures of her feet.

Rich Amiri alleges that the woman in question told him she was 20 after Iayze accusations surface online

In a Kick stream last weekend, rapper Iayze accused 19-year-old rapper Rich Amiri of being a p*dophile. Iayze allegedly proved the same by using a screen recording sent to him by an underage girl whom Amiri allegedly asked out. Iayze also reportedly confirmed Amiri's number with her.

Rich Amiri called Iayze on stream and denied the allegations while claiming that he was lying.

"Oh my God. I don't know who the f**k that is," he said.

The alleged underage girl's sister called Iayze and claimed that the allegations were real and that Amiri would not have been "crying" if they were not. Amiri later posted an Instagram story promising to delete all his music if the allegations were true.

Later, Amiri posted a plethora of Instagram screenshots allegedly proving that the allegations against him were false. He started off by claiming that the account of the underage girl in question was a fake page and only had about 831 followers. He then posted the real page of the woman, who was a model named Ileana Cirino and had over 75,000 followers but is inactive as of this writing.

A newer account with the handle @ileanacirinojimenez13 claimed that the old one was hacked. As per Rich Amiri's screen recording, he asked the individual how old they were after they messaged him on August 16. They then replied saying that they were 20.

A new Ilaana Cirino account claimed that the old one was hacked (Image via Instagram/@ileanacirinojimenez13)

Amiri said in his series of stories that he offered the individual his number after the person claimed to be 20. However, he "cut contact" as he believed "something didn't feel right."

"After talking on iMessage with the page (who I presumed to be a 20 year old women) for a while, I reviewed the page more because something didn't feel right," he said.

He added:

"Once I realized, I iMessaged the woman and asked her to send a Live Photo or FaceTime, to which she replied with a mirage of excuse. From that point I cut contact."

Amiri went on to claim that multiple people had been catfished by this person. He also shared a screenshot of a person who told him that he and a few friends were catfished by the same account, who stated that she was 19, a month after telling Amiri that her age was 20.

Concluding the whole saga, Rich Amiri posted a message telling people that they did not have to like him, but if they dislike him, they should do so for "valid reasons". He asked individuals to not feed into this "insane narrative" and claimed that he stopped talking to 17-year-old women when he turned 18. He then requested people to stop with the false allegations.

Amiri then shared screenshots of Iayze allegedly asking his ex-girlfriend, who was 17 at the time, for pictures of her feet. The screenshots show Iayze allegedly asking the girl to sell him the pictures.

Rich Amiri called the screenshots "high quality", unlike the allegedly "fake" ones shared by Iayze. In response to Iayze's claims that the girl brought him the proposition to sell him the pictures, Amiri shared multiple voice messages of the girl claiming that Iayze approached her for the pictures.