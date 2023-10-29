Who is Mike Bickle? Concerning allegations against IHOPKC founder emerge 

Former International House of Prayer in Kansas City (IHOPKC) leaders recently released a statement claiming that Mike Bickle, the founder of the organization, has been facing serious allegations of s*xual abuse for several decades. The statement claimed that the allegations were based on the “testimony of the experiences of several victims.”

“Without going into details to protect the privacy of the victims’ identities, we have found these allegations of clergy s*xual abuse by Mike Bickle to be credible and long-standing. The credibility of these allegations is not based on any one experience or any one victim but on the collective and corroborating testimony of the experiences of several victims,” the statement read.

Bickle, the founder of IHOPKC faces serious allegations of misconduct: More details revealed. (Image via Twitter)

It also stated that the women who have testified to the allegations against Mike Bickle have been “viewed as credible, trustworthy, and courageous.” The statement was issued on Saturday, October 28, 2023, and stated that they tried to bring forth the allegations a number of times, but “were repeatedly rebuffed by Mike Bickle and were refused any sort of meeting.”

The former International House of Prayer in Kansas City leaders also stated:

“Instead, Mike used manipulating and intimidating tactics towards the victims to isolate them and discredit them. When these allegations were brought to our attention, we were shocked. We could never have imagined that inappropriate conduct with women as something we would ever need to be concerned about.”

Mike Bickle is the founder of the International House of Prayer in Kansas City, based in Missouri. The organization is known for the 24/7 prayer room which practices bible study, worship, and works of justice.

Bickle founded the organization in 1999 and has led the IHOPKC since then. Born in 1955, he oversees a Bible school and has also written a number of books.

Mike Bickle was a pastor of multiple churches prior to founding IHOPKC

Mike Bickle has found himself in deep waters after several leaders claimed that multiple women have reported misconduct against the founder.

Furthermore, in the special meeting arranged on Friday, members of the leadership team stated that the allegations and accusations against the founder were s*xual in nature.

The statement read:

“Furthermore, the allegations made also reveal that Mike Bickle used his position of spiritual authority over the victims to manipulate them.”

Being an evangelical leader, Mike has been the leader of IHOPKC since it was founded in September 1999.

He became an evangelical Christian when he was just 15 years old, and soon, started serving as a pastor in several churches prior to founding IHOPKC. His work at the International House of Prayer University includes ministry, music, and handling the media schools.

Apart from this, he has authored several books, including Growing in Prayer, Passion for Jesus, God’s Answer to the Growing Crisis, Growing in the Prophetic, and Prayers to Strengthen Your Inner Man.

His work was first recognized in 2010, when IHOPKC organized an annual Onething conference in Kansas City which was attended by 25,000 people.

The IHOPKC founder is married to Diane, and the duo share two sons, who are married. The couple are also grandparents to six kids of sons.

At the moment, neither IHOPKC nor Mike Bickle or his family have responded to the allegations.