“Taylor I respect you so much”-When Taylor Lautner praised his Ex, Taylor Swift, at her Kansas concert 

Taylor Lautner recently won Taylor Swift’s fans aka ‘Swifties’ hearts by speaking about his Ex, Taylor Swift in high regard and “respect” at her Kansas concert on July 7. Lautner spoke about his ex-girlfriend, and Valentine’s Day co-star, on the occasion of the release of her I Can See You music video, starring Taylor Lautner, Joey King, and Presley Cash. After the screening of the music video at the concert, The Twilight actor didn’t enter but rather ‘backflipped’ on-stage along with King and Cash, and said words that made headlines all over the internet.

"Taylor, I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I am honored to know you." Taylor Lautner said.

The appreciation for his Ex didn’t end there and Lautner continued to thank Swift for “having him be a part” of the music video and also “a part of his life.” Taylor Lautner’s heartfelt speech came as a warm response to Swift’s address about his “positive” presence in her life and a fact-check about his stunts in the music video.

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift said.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift in the film Valentine's Day (Image via Warner Bros)

The Twilight actor and Bad Blood singer briefly dated for a few months in 2009 before calling it quits by the end of the year. However, the two have remained great friends, so much so that Lautner’s wife Taylor Dome, Lautner himself, and Swift are now ‘The Three Taylors’. In fact, singer/songwriter Taylor Swift continued her admiration to include Dome and said that the three had become “close friends.”

“He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name,” Swift noted.

Taylor Lautner, Taylor Swift, and Taylor Dome pose together to recreate the Spider-Man “double identity” meme

Soon after Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Kansas, the ‘Three Taylors’ posted a recreation of the viral Spider-Man finger-pointing meme, in reference to the three having the same first name.

Taylor Lautner’s wife Taylor Dome also took to Instagram and shared a cozy and friendly group photograph of the three Taylors together, captioning it with warm words of friendship. In continuation of her husband’s speech on-stage, Dome called Swift “one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth” and also “The kindest people”.

“You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart. The way you are so down-to-earth and authentically yourself after all these years of being in the spotlight is inspiring. Your passion for your work and genuine love for your fans is something so incredible. I am honored to call you a friend,” Dome wrote.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome met through the former’s sister and he went public with his relationship in 2018. Dome is a nurse from California and the couple got engaged in 2021. The couple enjoyed the engaged bliss till their fancy wedding in November 2022.