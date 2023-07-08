SK POP
  • "Her best ex": Taylor Lautner attends Taylor Swift concert with wife in tow, sends fans into a frenzy 

By Soumyajyoti Mukherjee
Modified Jul 08, 2023 20:37 GMT
aylor Lautner visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on May 17, 2023 (Image via Getty Images)
Taylor Lautner visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on May 17, 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner was a surprise guest at his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour on Friday, July 7, at the GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The pop superstar invited Lautner to the stage alongside his wife, Taylor Lautner (Dome), and The Kissing Booth fame Joey King for the performance of I See You (Taylor's Version), in which both King and the Twilight actor have appeared.

The performance, which involved the actor performing backflips and cartwheels while walking on to the stage, while King and Swift waited, has led to a viral fan frenzy, as one netizen summed up in their tweet above.

"Most exciting thing he's done since Twilight": Taylor Lautner attending Taylor Swift's recent Missouri concert leaves fans in a frenzy

Taylor Lautner's attendence of his ex, Taylor Swift's concert, have sent fans into a frenzy, as they reacted gushingly to the news. Many took to Twitter to express their feelings on the event.

Some netizens commented on how adorable Lautner doing a backflip on the stage was, while others compared the scene to the actor and pop singer's previous interactions. Some netizens also responded with humour, comparing the scene to a Spider Man meme.

Aside from the live performance, Taylor Lautner and Joey King also collaborated with Swift on the video of I See You (Taylor's Version), which is part of the re-release of Speak Now, released on July 7, 2023.

Tracing Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift's previous relationship

Taylor Lautner met Taylor Swift on the sets the 2010 romantic comedy film, Valentine's Day, which was written and screenplayed by Katherine Fugett and directed by Gary Marshall.

Lautner played the role of Willy Harrigton, the high school sweetheart to Swift's Felicia Miller. While the characters they played agreed to hold back their romance, the actors slowly became romantically involved themselves, with their relationship lasting at least several months, according to multiple reports back then.

The end of their relationship sparked the creation of the song Back to December, which is an apology song, with the lyrics suggesting Swift was the one who initiated their breakup:

"I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile, so good to me, so right.. And how you held me in your arms that September night.. Sometimes you learn a lesson too late and at that point you need to apologize because you were careless.."

The reason for the breakup varies, but according to a source who spoke in an exclusive interview with Us Magazine back then, the feelings were a bit one sided for the couple:

"He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn’t travel much to see him. They decided they were better as friends"

The pair had an ambicable split, with the two remaining friends throughout the years, ultimately leading to the actor's recent appearence on the singer's Eras Tour concert.

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
